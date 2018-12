Ultimele meciuri din grupele UEFA Champions League! Sahtior si Lyon joaca cu calificarea pe masa de la ora 22:00 | Real - CSKA de la 19:55; De la 22:00: Young Boys - Juventus, Valencia - Man United

16:57

Se cunosc primele 8 echipe calificate in optimile de finala din Champions League!



Dortmund, Atletico, Barcelona, Tottenham, PSG, Liverpool, Schalke si Porto merg in primavara Champions League dupa rezultatele de marti seara.

? RESULTS ?



?? Paris through as Group C winners, Liverpool qualify as runners-up

?? Tottenham go through as Group B runners-up on head-to-head away goals

