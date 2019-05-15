GENIAL! Clubul care a angajat doua bombe sexy sa lucreze la psihicul jucatorilor inaintea finalei Cupei! GALERIE FOTO

Lokomotiv Plovdiv - Botev Plovdiv este finala Cupei Bulgariei. Meciul se joaca astazi, de la 19:00. Meciul are o miza suplimentara, fiind un derby local.



Inaintea meciului, cei de la Lokomotiv Plovdiv au mers la psiholog. La doi psihologi de fapt! Lilia Stefanova si Kety Vandova sunt poate cele mai sexy specialiste in psihologie din Bulgaria!

"In sedintele noastre au aratat calitati foarte puternice, se lucreaza foarte usor cu ei si a fost o placere sa colaboram", a spus Kety Vandova in presa bulgara.

Today is the Bulgarian Cup final between city rivals Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Botev Plovdiv. Ahead of the first ever Cup final between these two teams, the players of Lokomotiv have been working with this duo of psychologists on the best ways to cope with the pressure of the game pic.twitter.com/9q6ChfKHXf