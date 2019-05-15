» » « «
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Goale
  3. Stiri sexy
GENIAL! Clubul care a angajat doua bombe sexy sa lucreze la psihicul jucatorilor inaintea finalei Cupei! GALERIE FOTO

GENIAL! Clubul care a angajat doua bombe sexy sa lucreze la psihicul jucatorilor inaintea finalei Cupei! GALERIE FOTO

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 15 Mai 2019, 13:58

Antrenorul lui Lokomotiv Plovdiv a apelat la doua specialiste in psihologie pentru a-i motiva pe jucatori inaintea finalei Cupei Bulgariei.

Toata Romania vede Romania! Norvegia - Romania, vineri, 7 iunie, 21:45, in direct la PRO TV! Malta - Romania, luni, 10 iunie, 21:45, in direct la PRO TV!

Lokomotiv Plovdiv - Botev Plovdiv este finala Cupei Bulgariei. Meciul se joaca astazi, de la 19:00. Meciul are o miza suplimentara, fiind un derby local.

Au apelat la doua specialiste in psihologie


Inaintea meciului, cei de la Lokomotiv Plovdiv au mers la psiholog. La doi psihologi de fapt! Lilia Stefanova si Kety Vandova sunt poate cele mai sexy specialiste in psihologie din Bulgaria!

"In sedintele noastre au aratat calitati foarte puternice, se lucreaza foarte usor cu ei si a fost o placere sa colaboram", a spus Kety Vandova in presa bulgara.

NU RATA GALERIA FOTO DE MAI JOS



FULLSCREEN

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

VORBESTE LUMEA
Smiley și Pavel Bartoș, despre prima semifinală "Romanii au talent"
În fiecare semifinală, juriul va alege un concurent care să meargă în finală

15:18
VORBESTE LUMEA
Bebe Cotimanis răspunde întrebărilor de pe google
Bebe Cotimanis:"Am ajuns actor din întâmplare"

04:54
VORBESTE LUMEA
Geanina, Remus și Vali, despre ultimele noutăți din Ferma
Remus Boroiu:"Nu o condamn pe Otniela, face parte din strategia ei"

15:21
VORBESTE LUMEA
Diana Dumitrescu, o nouă pasiune pentru cutiile decorative
Diana Dumitrescu:"Am emoții din a doua lună de sarcină"

03:15
VORBESTE LUMEA
Actorii din Vlad încep filmările pentru sezonul 2
Luni, pe data de 20 mai, actorii din Vlad se vor întâlni cu fanii la premiera ultimului episod din Vlad.

12:22
VORBESTE LUMEA
Fetele de la "Vorbește lumea" fac fapte bune
Reporterii Vorbește lumea au donat haine

03:46
PROMO
Adi Nartea și Alexia Eram #yeslavot

00:24
VORBESTE LUMEA
Prognoza meteo: Cum se anunță vremea pentru astăzi

00:55
VORBESTE LUMEA
Sebastian Seredinschi a lansat piesa "Iartă-mă să te iert"
Seredinschi:"M-am bucurat să aflu că o să joc alături de Diana Sar"

05:09
FERMA
Alegerea dueliștilor s-a lăsat cu lacrimi și emoții. Ce fermieri vor merge la duel
Am reusit sa obtin tot ce am dorit!

06:03
Smiley și Pavel Bartoș, despre prima semifinală "Romanii au talent"
Bebe Cotimanis răspunde întrebărilor de pe google
Geanina, Remus și Vali, despre ultimele noutăți din Ferma
Diana Dumitrescu, o nouă pasiune pentru cutiile decorative
Actorii din Vlad încep filmările pentru sezonul 2
Fetele de la "Vorbește lumea" fac fapte bune
Adi Nartea și Alexia Eram #yeslavot
Prognoza meteo: Cum se anunță vremea pentru astăzi
Sebastian Seredinschi a lansat piesa "Iartă-mă să te iert"
Alegerea dueliștilor s-a lăsat cu lacrimi și emoții. Ce fermieri vor merge la duel
Șofer UBER, amendat în trafic cu 1.000 lei. Crede că a fost ”victima” unui taximetrist
Stirileprotv.ro
Un avion de 115 milioane de dolari, grav avariat în urma impactului cu o pasăre în Japonia
Cel mai misterios text din lume a fost descifrat. Ce legătură ar avea cu România
Procurorul general interimar: ”un 10 august poate să apară oricând”
Incont.ro
Ungaria va semna un nou acord pe termen lung de aprovizionare cu gaze naturale din Rusia, dacă grupul american ExxonMobil nu va lua o decizie finală, până în luna septembrie, privind investiţia în proiectul offshore Neptun, a declarat ministrul ungar de Externe, Peter Szijjarto, pentru Reuters.
Ungaria critică ExxonMobil, pentru că întârzie proiectul Neptun din Marea Neagră. De ce vrea Budapesta gazele României
Euro crește ușor până la 4,7616 lei
Țara care percepe o taxă turiștilor, pentru a proteja cea mai importantă atracţie pentru care aceștia o vizitează
Foodstory.ro
Dulche de leche. Regula esentiala pentru o reteta delicioasa
Cum sa pregatesti mole, sosul preferat al mexicanilor
Cei mai buni biscuiti cu lapte batut
DeBarbati.ro
Viața e plină de teste, însă una dintre cele mai mari provocări ale bărbatului este momentul în care devine tată. De acum, cei care vor să se implice mai mult în creșterea copiilor lor au parte de ajutor de specialitate.
Seminarul care îți spune ce trebuie să faci dacă vrei să fii un tată bun
Pedalează inteligent: cele mai cool gadgeturi pentru bicicletă
Matei Negrescu, despre pasiunea pentru navigație și experiențe de neuitat
Yoda.ro
După amânarea lansării modelului pliabil, Samsung a luat măsuri de urgență ca să rezolve problemele sesizate de primii utilizatori care l-au testat.
Măsurile luate de Samsung ca să rezolve problemele cu Galaxy Fold. Ce schimbări aduce telefonului pliabil
Greșeala uriașă pe care Sony o poate face cu viitorul Play Station 5
Cum arată primul laptop de gaming din lume cu display dublu, lansat de HP
Procinema.ro
(P) Lumea jocurilor de cazino, prezentă și în primul serial thriller românesc
PRO CINEMA împlinește 15 ani de la lansare. Ce filme v-am pregătit 
(P) Game of Thrones: Cine rămâne pe Tronul de Fier la finalul serialului?
Protv.ro
Fanii seriei Urzeala tronurilor vor refacerea sezonului 8. bdquo;Serialul merită un final care să aibă sens
Smiley dezvăluie scenariul său pentru finalul Game of Thrones
Diana Belbita sau Ioana Filimon? Cine va părăsi ferma în această seară?
Perfecte.ro
Melania Trump și-a impresionat fanii pe Instagram cu o rochie de 6000 de dolari
Anna Kournikova n-are vârstă! Pictorial sexy de senzaţie
Alessandra Ambrosio, cea mai îndrăzneață apariție pe covorul roșu de la Cannes
©2019 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT