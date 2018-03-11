Mai intai s-au bucurat, apoi au incremenit! Momentul in care Fiorentina a marcat golul victoriei cu Benevento! Cum au reactionat fanii

Fiorentina a castigat primul meci disputat dupa moartea tragica a lui Davide Astori. Toscanii au invins-o pe Benevento, scor 1-0.
Fiorentina s-a impus pe teren propriu in fata codasei Benevento cu 1-0. Portughezul Vitor Hugo a marcat unicul gol al partidei in minutul 25, cu o lovitura de cap.
Fanii Fiorentinei s-au bucurat cumva retinut, iar momentul in care Vitor Hugo a ridicat un tricou cu fotografia lui Astori i-a facut sa incremeneasca. Stadionul a inceput apoi sa aplaude.
Hugo a fost chiar cel care i-a luat locul lui Astori in prima garnitura a Fiorentinei.
Vitor Hugo, who replaces Davide Astori in defence, is the one who breaks the score for Fiorentina.
