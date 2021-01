Paris Saint-Germain poate rezolva problemele financiare de pe Camp Nou! Parizienii pregatesc o oferta pentru un fotbalist al Barcelonei!

Sport.es anunta directorul sportiv al parizienilor, brazilianul Leonardo, ofera clubului de pe Camp Nou 25 de milioane de euro pentru fundasul dreapta brazilian Emerson.

???? (EMERSON): PSG could offer Barcelona upto €25m for Emerson Royal.

• Barça will own the player, who is currently on loan at Betis, at the end of the season.

• Barça already have the right side covered with Dest and Roberto and needs money.#FCB #PSG ????????

Via (????): @sport pic.twitter.com/pVeI9qvgfN