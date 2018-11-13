Prima reactie a lui Tade dupa transferul la Dinamo: "Sunt dornic sa joc din nou!" Mesaj special pentru logodnica sa

Gregory Tade a confirmat transferul sau la Dinamo.
Muntenegru - Romania, e marti, 20 noiembrie, 21:45, IN DIRECT la ProTV
Instaleaza gratuit aplicatia Sport.ro pentru Android si iPhone: stiri de ultima ora si toate sporturile LIVE!
Tade a oferit si prima reactie dupa ce a ajuns in "Stefan cel Mare" printr-un mesaj postat pe retelele de socializare.
"Pentru un fotbalist, locul potrivit este pe teren, imi spunea cineva la un moment dat. Sunt bucuros sa anunt ca m-am transferat la Dinamo Bucuresti. Sunt dornic sa joc din nou. Au fost cateva luni dificile, dar mereu am crezut ca ma asteapta ceva fantastic, acum sa trecem la treaba. As vrea sa mentionez ca fara ajutorul si energia pozitiva a logodnicei mele Lindsay Hughes, a familiei mele si a prietenilor apropiati, nimic nu ar fi fost posibil, asa ca va multumesc tuturor", a fost mesajul postat de Tade pe contul sau de Instagram.
The righteous place of a football player is on the pitch someone told me. I am delighted to announce that I have join Dinamo Bucarest. I am eager to get back playing. It has been a difficult few months, but I always believe that something great was around the corner and now let’s work. I would like to mention that without the help and the positive energy from my fiancé @lindsayhughes10 and my family and close friends none of this would have been possible so I thank you all. #dinamobucuresti #footballerlife
Tade a fost adus la CFR Cluj, prima sa experienta din Romania, tot de Mircea Rednic. A marcat 23 de goluri in 57 de meciuri si a devenit golgheter-ul Romaniei. A fost transferat de FCSB, insa a nu a rezistat prea mult: 7 goluri in 37 de partide sunt cifrele lui Tade la echipa lui Becali.