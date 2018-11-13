Prima reactie a lui Tade dupa transferul la Dinamo: "Sunt dornic sa joc din nou!" Mesaj special pentru logodnica sa

The righteous place of a football player is on the pitch someone told me. I am delighted to announce that I have join Dinamo Bucarest. I am eager to get back playing. It has been a difficult few months, but I always believe that something great was around the corner and now let’s work. I would like to mention that without the help and the positive energy from my fiancé @lindsayhughes10 and my family and close friends none of this would have been possible so I thank you all. #dinamobucuresti #footballerlife

