Grecul Tsitsipas, de meserie, tenismen, dar în adâncul inimii, filosof. Declarație ireală: „Diego e Diego, iar eu a trebuit să fiu Stefanos”

Leads were blown. Leads were restored. And at the end, somehow, @steftsitsipas' title defence in Monte-Carlo is STILL ALIVE ????

Up 6-2 5-2 then down *4-0 40-30 down* in the decider, the Greek SURVIVES 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4 vs Schwartzman!#RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/OPZTsf4r3h