Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Fotbal extern
  3. Stranieri
&quot;Pentru Hagi inca n-a inceput sezonul asta!&quot; &quot;A fost teribil!&quot; Hagi, reactii DURE dupa ultimul meci in Scotia! Fanii l-au criticat dur

"Pentru Hagi inca n-a inceput sezonul asta!" "A fost teribil!" Hagi, reactii DURE dupa ultimul meci in Scotia! Fanii l-au criticat dur

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 12 August 2020, 23:30

Ianis Hagi e vedeta campaniei de achiztii a lui Rangers in aceasta vara!

Dupa doua luni in care a impresionat pe Ibrox, Ianis a primit la finalul perioadei de pandemie vestea ca Rangers l-a achizitionat definitiv de la Genk, de unde fusese initial imprumutat.

Ianis a fost starul lui Rangers la Veolia Cup, turneu amical disputat in Franta si in care echipa lui Rangers s-a impus dupa victorii convingatoare cu Lyon si Nice.

In campionat, Ianis nu are insa cel mai bun debut. Fanii l-au taxat pentru jocurile modeste pe care le-a facut cu Aberdeen, St. Mirren si St. Johnstone. Chiar daca lui Rangers ii merge perfect in campionat, Ianis a fost departe de asteptarile suporterilor. Zeci de comentarii il critica pe Hagi Jr. pentru evolutia din aceasta seara!

 





VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

(P) OAMENII din TARA FAGARASULUI powered by SUZUKI

02:52
Giulia Nahmany și Octavian Ciovică au plecat de acasă cu speranțe mari spre FERMA! Ultimele imagini înainte de competiție

03:15
Zece jucatori, jumatate de miliard de euro! Top 10 transferuri in aceasta vara

00:42
Fata lui Stallone a ieşit la plajă în stil Baywatch! Cum arată fără machiaj

00:24
Cum a fost pentru Cabral să se întoarcă pe platourile de filmare după o pauză de mai bine de trei luni

01:54
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Crumble cu fructe de pădure

12:06
Outside workout - episodul 12: Exerciții de tip cardio full body pe care le poți practica în curte, parc sau stadion

04:53
Cine e rusoaica-fenomen Anastasiya Kvitko, supranumită "Kim Kardashian a Rusiei"

00:58
Falsez pentru tine - ediția 4. Fuego, invitat special

01:12:39
(P) OAMENII din TARA FAGARASULUI powered by SUZUKI
Giulia Nahmany și Octavian Ciovică au plecat de acasă cu speranțe mari spre FERMA! Ultimele imagini înainte de competiție
Zece jucatori, jumatate de miliard de euro! Top 10 transferuri in aceasta vara
Fata lui Stallone a ieşit la plajă în stil Baywatch! Cum arată fără machiaj
Cum a fost pentru Cabral să se întoarcă pe platourile de filmare după o pauză de mai bine de trei luni
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Crumble cu fructe de pădure
Outside workout - episodul 12: Exerciții de tip cardio full body pe care le poți practica în curte, parc sau stadion
Cine e rusoaica-fenomen Anastasiya Kvitko, supranumită "Kim Kardashian a Rusiei"
Falsez pentru tine - ediția 4. Fuego, invitat special
Iohannis: ”Vă rog pe toți, purtați mască, păstrați distanța, ca să scăpăm de această epidemie”. Ce spune despre interlopi
Stirileprotv.ro
Capitala şi alte zece judeţe, incluse pe lista zonelor de risc de către Germania. În ce condiții se intră în țară
Mike Pompeo atacă dur China. „Acum nu e Războiul Rece 2.0. E mult mai dificil”
Dodon a anunțat că Republica Moldova va folosi vaccinul împotriva Covidd-19 produs de Rusia
Incont.ro
TUI, cel mai mare operator de turism din lume, a anunţat miercuri că a obţinut un pachet de ajutor de 1,2 miliarde de euro de la Guvernul german, pentru a-şi asigura supravieţuirea în 2021.
TUI, cel mai mare operator de turism din lume, a primit un ajutor de 1,2 mld. euro de la Guvernul german
Și cea mai bogată țară din Europa intră în deficit de finanțare din cauza pandemiei. Economia va înregistra cel mai sever declin din 1975
Administraţia Fondului pentru Mediu anunță nouă sesiune de înscrieri în Programul "Casa Verde Fotovoltaice", în luna octombrie
Foodstory.ro
Din 2021, chipsurile din comerț intră pe lista alimentelor interzise! Care este varianta mult mai sănătoasă de chipsuri, pe care o poți pregăți acasă?
Te învățăm cele mai simple rețete cu pepene roșu! Cel mai răcoritor fruct al verii poate fi consumat în multe feluri
De ce nutriționiștii sunt de părere că e ideal să îți începi ziua cu un pahar de apă plată cu lămâie
DeBarbati.ro
Cumpărarea unei mașini este un proces complex, dar este nevoie de foarte puțin pentru a face o greșeală pe care să o regreți ulterior.
Ce greșeli să eviți atunci când cumperi o mașină
Vedeta care s-a făcut remarcată la plajă. A purtat un costum de baie sexy, iar toți au admirat-o
(P) De ce să îți faci o cămasă de vară pe comandă
Yoda.ro
După mai multe zvonuri apărute pe Internet, Xiaomi face public telefonul Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, flagship-ul companiei care pare să aibă tot ce ți-ai dori de la un telefon.
S-a lansat oficial telefonul cu cea mai bună cameră foto din lume. Are tot ce ți-ai putea dori de la un produs premium
Xiaomi anunță o premieră mondială. Cât costă televizorul transparent
Primele imagini oficiale cu noul smartphone pliabil Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Procinema.ro
(P) De ce psihologii recomandă plictiseală pentru copiii în vacanță?
(P) Ce este mai important: calitatea sau prețul unui ceas de fitness?
(P) Sfaturi în cumpărarea unui scaun directorial pentru birou
Protv.ro
Bindi Irwin a anunțat că este însărcinată, la cinci luni după ce s-a căsătorit
Cine este Ana Maria Ababei, concurenta de la Ferma. Orășeni versus săteni
Desculţ , de Emily Ratajkowski! Cum a fost suprins celebrul top model
Perfecte.ro
Irina Fodor, perfectă la malul mării. În ce ipostază a fost filmată
Adela Popescu, în costum la baie. Cum arată corpul ei după două nașteri
Oana Roman, în conflict serios pe Instagram: Nu tolerez oamenii care n-au ce face și își varsă frustrările la mine pe pagină
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT