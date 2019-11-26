Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Fotbal extern
  3. Liga Campionilor
E cel mai bun atacant din lume? LEWANDOWSKI a intrat in ISTORIA lui Bayern! E fabulos ce a reusit starul bavarezilor

E cel mai bun atacant din lume? LEWANDOWSKI a intrat in ISTORIA lui Bayern! E fabulos ce a reusit starul bavarezilor

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 26 Noiembrie 2019, 22:53

Robert Lewandowski a egalat un record urias.

Bayern Munchen s-a deplasat la Belgrad pentru meciul Steaua Rosie, meci contand pentru penultima etapa din grupele Champions League. Starul celor de la Bayern, Robert Lewandowski s-a dezlantuit in aceasta partida si a marcat 4 goluri. Gratie acestor reusite a ajuns la 60 de goluri marcate in Champions League si este alaturi de Del Piero, Rebrov, Neymar si Cristiano Ronaldo in topul jucatorilor care au reusit sa marcheze in ultimele 5 editii ale grupelor din Champions League.

Totoadata, Lewandowski a ajuns la golul cu numarul 45 pentru Bayern in Champions League si este jucatorul cu cele mai multe goluri inscrise pentru bavarezi all-time. Pana in acest moment, Thomas Muller era jucatorul cu cele mai multe goluri marcate pentru Bayern in Champions League.

In cele din urma, meciul s-a terminat cu scorul de 6-0 pentru Bayern. Pe langa Lewandoski au marcat Tolisso si Goretzka.

Citeste si:Bayern MunchenChampions LeagueRobert Lewandowski

Istorie in direct! Tragerea la sorti a grupelor Euro 2020, LIVE VIDEO INTEGRAL SI EXCLUSIV pe www.sport.ro, sambata la ora 19:00!



VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Uddi, despre răul necesar din viața lui

Uddi: "Uddi îmi doresc să devin tată"


07:00
Iulia Albu comentează ținutele vedetelor

Iulia Albu a comentat ținutele vedetelor de la Gala Unica.


20:18
Vorbește Lumea - 27 Noiembrie Promo

00:36
Vorbește Lumea - 27 Noiembrie Promo

00:36
“Ce spun romanii” a castigat premiul de cea mai buna emisiune-concurs la Premiile Tv Mania. Cum a primit Cabral vestea

04:10
Nicoleta Nucă, schimbare de look

09:28
Irina Loghin a primit butonul de argint de la YouTube

15:04
Ce fiică frumoasă are Cătălin Crișan! Are doar 19 ani și arată senzațional

14:10
VLAD - Răzbunarea este mai dulce pe Bosfor

02:05
S-au îndrăgostit la mii de kilometri distanță și există o diferență de vârstă de 12 ani

Cum arată soția lui Cătălin Zmărăndescu


13:18
Uddi, despre răul necesar din viața lui
Iulia Albu comentează ținutele vedetelor
Vorbește Lumea - 27 Noiembrie Promo
Vorbește Lumea - 27 Noiembrie Promo
“Ce spun romanii” a castigat premiul de cea mai buna emisiune-concurs la Premiile Tv Mania. Cum a primit Cabral vestea
Nicoleta Nucă, schimbare de look
Irina Loghin a primit butonul de argint de la YouTube
Ce fiică frumoasă are Cătălin Crișan! Are doar 19 ani și arată senzațional
VLAD - Răzbunarea este mai dulce pe Bosfor
S-au îndrăgostit la mii de kilometri distanță și există o diferență de vârstă de 12 ani
Cât câștigă statul din noua majorare a salariului minim. Noua formulă de calcul
Stirileprotv.ro
Manelele, dedicațiile și grătarele, interzise la Timișoara. Ce le-a transmis Nicolae Robu angajaților
Povestea bărbatului care a câștigat o avere la loto. Cum a aflat că este milionar
Un român din Marea Britanie s-a trezit cu 50 de amenzi, de circulație deși nu are permis sau mașină
Incont.ro
Aston Martin a anunțat, marți, că lansează în România primul său SUV, modelul DBX, mașina fiind disponibilă din 19 decembrie.
Aston Martin lansează în România primul SUV din istoria mărcii. Ce preț și ce dotări are modelul DBX
Cea mai mare economie a Europei a evitat recesiunea, dar economia se redresează greu. Industria continuă să scadă
Cea mai valoroasă listare din acest an. Acțiunile gigantului Alibaba, rivalul de temut al Amazon, au debutat pe bursa de la Hong Kong
Foodstory.ro
Alege-ți favoritul și câștigă cu MasterChef! Acordă un vot pentru Cezar Marin
(P) Sa mancam sanatos: hormonii din alimentele preferate
(P) 5 motive pentru care consumul de spirulina este benefic
DeBarbati.ro
Un telefon second hand este o afacere bună din mai multe puncte de vedere.
Află care sunt cele mai bune telefoane second hand
Ionuț Mărieș, de la MasterChef: bdquo;Aș putea spune că dragostea trece prin stomac
(P) 5 bijuterii pe care le poți oferi cadou
Yoda.ro
Ofertele de Black Friday continuă și se apropie Sărbătorile, prin urmare mulți români sunt preocupați deja de cumpărături. Iar cum shopping-ul online este din ce în ce mai popular, a crescut și riscul unor fraude.
Cum te protejezi de fraude online atunci când faci cumpărături de Black Friday și de Sărbători
Concluzie surprinzătoare: Sunt băieții mai buni la matematică decât fetele?
Breșa de securitate care a expus datele personale a milioane de utilizatori de Twitter și Facebook
Procinema.ro
(P) Cum să încurajezi creativitatea preșcolarilor: 5 metode cu efect garantat
(P) Argint sau aur? Ce bijuterii alegi în funcție de stilul vestimentar
(P) 5 sfaturi pentru menținerea sănătății prostatei
Protv.ro
VIDEO Uddi, despre răul necesar din viața lui
VIDEO Iulia Albu comentează ținutele vedetelor
Ce spun românii, premiul pentru cea mai bună emisiune-concurs. Cum a primit Cabral vestea
Perfecte.ro
Artista K-pop Goo Ha-ra a lăsat un bilet de adio înainte de a muri. Ce spune poliția
Transformare radicală: Anamaria Prodan s-a făcut blondă și și-a schimbat tunsoarea!
Horoscopul zilnic 27 noiembrie 2019. Vărsătorii recuperează sume importante de bani, ce se întâmplă cu Balanțele
©2019 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT