E cel mai bun atacant din lume? LEWANDOWSKI a intrat in ISTORIA lui Bayern! E fabulos ce a reusit starul bavarezilor

Bayern Munchen s-a deplasat la Belgrad pentru meciul Steaua Rosie, meci contand pentru penultima etapa din grupele Champions League. Starul celor de la Bayern, Robert Lewandowski s-a dezlantuit in aceasta partida si a marcat 4 goluri. Gratie acestor reusite a ajuns la 60 de goluri marcate in Champions League si este alaturi de Del Piero, Rebrov, Neymar si Cristiano Ronaldo in topul jucatorilor care au reusit sa marcheze in ultimele 5 editii ale grupelor din Champions League.

Totoadata, Lewandowski a ajuns la golul cu numarul 45 pentru Bayern in Champions League si este jucatorul cu cele mai multe goluri inscrise pentru bavarezi all-time. Pana in acest moment, Thomas Muller era jucatorul cu cele mai multe goluri marcate pentru Bayern in Champions League.

In cele din urma, meciul s-a terminat cu scorul de 6-0 pentru Bayern. Pe langa Lewandoski au marcat Tolisso si Goretzka.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 45 UCL goals for Bayern Munich, surpassing Thomas Müller as the club's all-time top scorer in the competition.

