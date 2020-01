An nou, acelasi Balotelli! :) Italianul a intrat cu masina in zid si a plecat sa se culce! Cum arata masina italianului

Atacantul Bresciei a facut accident atunci cand se intorcea de la petrecerea de Revelion. Imaginile cu masina acestuia lovita au devenit virale, dupa ce locatarul casei in care a intrat Balotelli a facut poze.

Italianul si-a abandonat masina la locul faptei si a plecat sa se culce.

Mario Balotelli was partying last night, when he returned home he thought he was going into his car garage, instead he actually drove into his neighbour's home gate and destroyed his Fiat 500 car.

New Year, same old Balotelli. ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7fuNyeL5Jo