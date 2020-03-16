Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Campion mondial si olimpic, pozitiv cu coronavirus! Primul handbalist care cade victima virusului Covid-19

Campion mondial si olimpic, pozitiv cu coronavirus! Primul handbalist care cade victima virusului Covid-19

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 16 Martie 2020, 13:16

Coronavirus continua sa faca victime in randul sportivilor.

Mads Mensah Larsen (28 de ani) este primul handbalist testat pozitiv cu coronavirus. Larsen este un centru danez al echipei Rhein Neckar Lowen, din prima liga germana si este campion olimpic si mondial cu Danemarca.

Sportivul se afla in carantina la el acasa in acest moment.





