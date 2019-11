Mircea Lucescu, alaturi de Guardiola, Klopp sau Zidane! Romanul, inclus in ELITA antrenorilor europeni

???? Some of European club football's leading coaches put their rivalries to one side on Monday when they teamed up at UEFA's annual Elite Club Coaches Forum in Switzerland. ????????⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ First staged in 1999, the event offers European football's governing body a unique opportunity to listen to the views of some of the most successful coaches in the game – and to incorporate their perspectives into UEFA's policy and decision-making.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This season's edition was no different, with an array of celebrated coaches stepping away from the pressures of club competition to share their insights and experiences at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Pictured above are: Back row (l to r), Thomas Tuchel (Paris-Saint Germain), Paulo Fonseca (Roma), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Erik ten Hag (Ajax), Roberto Rosetti (UEFA chief refereeing officer), Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool), Rudi Garcia (Olympique Lyonnais) and Giorgio Marchetti (UEFA director of competitions). Front row (l to r), Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti (Napoli), Mircea Lucescu, Aleksander Čeferin (UEFA President), Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid), Maurizio Sarri (Juventus) and Unai Emery (Arsenal). ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #UEFA #Elite #Coaching #Discussion #Debate

