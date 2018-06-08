» » « «
ULTIMA ORA | "Uraganul" Kane a semnat inaintea Mondialului, Yaya Toure poate ramane in Premier League. Toate miscarile de pe piata transferurilor
Vineri 08 Iunie 2018, 17:14

ULTIMA ORA | "Uraganul" Kane a semnat inaintea Mondialului, Yaya Toure poate ramane in Premier League. Toate miscarile de pe piata transferurilor

Urmarim si comentam impreuna toate mutarile de pe piata transferurilor pe www.sport.ro si Facebook/Sport.ro

17:17 08 Jun Harry Kane a semnat un contract pe 6 ani cu Tottenham

Golgheterul Kane si-a prelungit contractul cu Tottenham pentru inca 6 ani! El va avea un salariu de 200.000 lire pe saptamana!
17:16 08 Jun West Ham negociaza cu Yaya Toure

Lasat sa plece de Manchester City, Yaya Toure poate ramane in Premier League. Fostul mijlocas al Barcelonei si al lui City, campion cu echipa din Manchester in ultimul sezon, este dorit de Manuel Pellegrini la West Ham!
17:08 08 Jun OFICIAL | AS Roma l-a luat pe Cristante

AS Roma l-a transferat pe mijlocasul italian Bryan Cristante, de la Benfica, cu 30 de milioane de euro.
17:04 08 Jun OFICIAL | Guaita, la Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace l-a transferat pe portarul spaniol Vicente Guaita, fost la Getafe si Valencia.

