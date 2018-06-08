ULTIMA ORA | "Uraganul" Kane a semnat inaintea Mondialului, Yaya Toure poate ramane in Premier League. Toate miscarile de pe piata transferurilor

Urmarim si comentam impreuna toate mutarile de pe piata transferurilor pe www.sport.ro si Facebook/Sport.ro
Golgheterul Kane si-a prelungit contractul cu Tottenham pentru inca 6 ani! El va avea un salariu de 200.000 lire pe saptamana!
BREAKING: Harry Kane has agreed a new six-year deal with Tottenham that could be worth as much as £90m. He's had his £100,000-a-week salary doubled. (Source: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/R0d71rgiwP— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 8, 2018
Lasat sa plece de Manchester City, Yaya Toure poate ramane in Premier League. Fostul mijlocas al Barcelonei si al lui City, campion cu echipa din Manchester in ultimul sezon, este dorit de Manuel Pellegrini la West Ham!
West Ham have opened talks over a sensational move for Yaya Touré, who is very keen to play for Manuel Pellegrini again. (Source: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/JK3ZFnTHOX— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 8, 2018
AS Roma l-a transferat pe mijlocasul italian Bryan Cristante, de la Benfica, cu 30 de milioane de euro.
???? DEAL DONE: Roma have signed Bryan Cristante from Benfica for around €30m. This is the actual picture Roma used ????. (Source: @ASRomaEN) pic.twitter.com/IOjBIrwo02— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 8, 2018
Crystal Palace l-a transferat pe portarul spaniol Vicente Guaita, fost la Getafe si Valencia.
???? DEAL DONE: Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on a three-year deal. (Source: @CPFC) pic.twitter.com/lux4VGKZhN— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 8, 2018