Sorana Cirstea gets a very good win against the Olympic champ and #11 Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4. 2h40. Nice hug in the end.

Into the R2 in Cincinnati to face Petra Kvitova for the 10th time.

Petra leads the h2h 5-4, but Cirstea beat Petra easily at AusOpen 2022. pic.twitter.com/fHOyqByJ14