ROLAND GARROS 2019 | Maria Sharapova, vizita la Atelierul lui Brancusi de la Paris! Mesajul rusoaicei si reactia fabuloasa a fanilor romani

The one stop in my 24 hours in Paris which didn’t include butter intake, was at Brancusi Atelier. How special to see something made in the early 1900’s, look like it entirely belongs today. The aesthetic, its textures and materials..all pieces I would ( very happily!!) live with today.

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on May 27, 2019 at 10:35am PDT