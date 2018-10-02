Bayern - Ajax si Manchester United - Valencia, meciurile serii in UEFA Champions League! Toti ochii pe Mourinho: inca un pas gresit si poate fi demis

Comentam impreuna cele mai tari momente ale etapei a 2-a din UEFA Champions League pe www.sport.ro, Facebook/Sport.ro si m.sport.ro.
19:55 Hoffenheim - Manchester City
19:55 Juventus - Young Boys
22:00 Bayern Munchen - Ajax
22:00 AEK Atena - Benfica
22:00 Ol.Lyon - Sahtior Donetk
22:00 TSKA Moscova - Real Madrid
22:00 AS Roma - Viktoria Plzen
22:00 Manchester United - Valencia