Bayern - Ajax si Manchester United - Valencia, meciurile serii in UEFA Champions League! Toti ochii pe Mourinho: inca un pas gresit si poate fi demis
Bayern - Ajax si Manchester United - Valencia, meciurile serii in UEFA Champions League! Toti ochii pe Mourinho: inca un pas gresit si poate fi demis

09:44 02 Oct Mourinho s-ar putea sa isi joace postul in meciul cu Valencia. Dupa rezultatele din Premier League si Cupa Ligii, Manchester United nu isi permite un pas si in UEFA Champions League.
09:27 02 Oct Meciurile serii in UEFA Champions League:

19:55 Hoffenheim - Manchester City
19:55 Juventus - Young Boys
22:00 Bayern Munchen - Ajax
22:00 AEK Atena - Benfica
22:00 Ol.Lyon - Sahtior Donetk
22:00 TSKA Moscova - Real Madrid
22:00 AS Roma - Viktoria Plzen
22:00 Manchester United - Valencia

