Moment incredibil la un meci disputat astazi in Anglia! Un elicopter-ambulanta a fost chemat de urgenta si a aterizat pe gazon! Ce s-a intamplat

Meciul dintre Chesterfield si Lincoln, din liga a patra engleza, a fost intrerupt pentru ca un elicopter-ambulanta sa poata ateriza pe gazon.
Partida dintre Chesterfield si Lincoln a fost intrerupta dupa ce unui spectator i s-a facut rau in tribuna! Un elicopter-ambulanta a fost chemat la stadion si a aterizat pe gazon pentru a-l prelua pe fan.
Partida a fost intrerupta in minutul 26.
26' The game has been stopped here at the Proact, due to an incident involving a supporter sitting in the East Stand, who's receiving medical treatment.
An air ambulance will shortly be landing on the pitch.— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) March 10, 2018
Our thoughts with the supporter involved and their family at this time. We wish them a speedy recovery.— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) March 10, 2018
Air ambulance landing on the pitch here at the Proact.
We will keep you up to date with what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/1shdrnvFh5— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) March 10, 2018
The air ambulance is now set to leave the pitch, huge applause rings around the stadium.
Fantastic work by all medical staff here today.— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) March 10, 2018