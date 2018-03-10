» » « «
Moment incredibil la un meci disputat astazi in Anglia! Un elicopter-ambulanta a fost chemat de urgenta si a aterizat pe gazon! Ce s-a intamplat
Moment incredibil la un meci disputat astazi in Anglia! Un elicopter-ambulanta a fost chemat de urgenta si a aterizat pe gazon! Ce s-a intamplat

Meciul dintre Chesterfield si Lincoln, din liga a patra engleza, a fost intrerupt pentru ca un elicopter-ambulanta sa poata ateriza pe gazon.

Partida dintre Chesterfield si Lincoln a fost intrerupta dupa ce unui spectator i s-a facut rau in tribuna! Un elicopter-ambulanta a fost chemat la stadion si a aterizat pe gazon pentru a-l prelua pe fan.

Partida a fost intrerupta in minutul 26.

