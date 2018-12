Simona Halep a dezvaluit numele echipei preferate! Imaginea DE MILIOANE publicata de romanca | FOTO

I know how much this club means to D, his dad & his family. They are lucky to have the best tennis coach in the world on the @PAFC board ???? It has become my @AFL club also so I wish the players & team good luck in 2019 ???? #weareportadelaide @dc10s @jvcahill40

A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep) on Dec 18, 2018 at 11:09pm PST