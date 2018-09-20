E si asta un record :) Sergio Ramos a devenit cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria Champions League! Cate cartonase are

Sergio Ramos a devenit cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria UEFA Champions League.
Sergio Ramos bate si el recorduri in UEFA Champions League. Spre deosebire de Messi si Ronaldo, el e campion la un alt capitol.
Sergio Ramos a devenit aseara, in victoria Realului cu 3-0 in fata Romei, cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria UEFA Champions League.
Sergio Ramos a incasat al 37-lea cartonas galben in aceasta competitie, dupa un fault asupra francezului N'Zonzi.
Ramos l-a depasit pe englezul Paul Scholes, care a luat in cariera sa 36 de avertismente.
Capitanul Realului este cel mai avertizat jucator si in La Liga. El a l-a depasit pe Alberto Lopo, care luase 162 de galbene in campionatul spaniol.
HISTORICAL RECORD - Sergio Ramos (37) has just overtaken Paul Scholes (36) as the most times admonished player in ALL history of the #UCL. He is already the player with the most yellows in the history of La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish national team and Real Madrid.— MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) September 19, 2018