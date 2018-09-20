E si asta un record :) Sergio Ramos a devenit cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria Champions League! Cate cartonase are

Sergio Ramos bate si el recorduri in UEFA Champions League. Spre deosebire de Messi si Ronaldo, el e campion la un alt capitol.

Sergio Ramos a devenit aseara, in victoria Realului cu 3-0 in fata Romei, cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria UEFA Champions League.

Sergio Ramos a incasat al 37-lea cartonas galben in aceasta competitie, dupa un fault asupra francezului N'Zonzi.

Ramos l-a depasit pe englezul Paul Scholes, care a luat in cariera sa 36 de avertismente.

Capitanul Realului este cel mai avertizat jucator si in La Liga. El a l-a depasit pe Alberto Lopo, care luase 162 de galbene in campionatul spaniol.

