» » « «
E si asta un record :) Sergio Ramos a devenit cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria Champions League! Cate cartonase are
Joi 20 Septembrie 2018, 12:48

E si asta un record :) Sergio Ramos a devenit cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria Champions League! Cate cartonase are

Sergio Ramos a devenit cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria UEFA Champions League.

Urmareste Sport.ro pe Instagram: cele mai tari imagini din sport!

Lituania - Romania, 11 octombrie, 21:45. Romania - Serbia, 16 octombrie, 16:00 - LIVE LA PROTV! Nationala de tineret, spre EURO: Romania - Tara Galilor, 12 octombrie, 19:00 la PROX!

Sergio Ramos bate si el recorduri in UEFA Champions League. Spre deosebire de Messi si Ronaldo, el e campion la un alt capitol.

Sergio Ramos a devenit aseara, in victoria Realului cu 3-0 in fata Romei, cel mai avertizat jucator din istoria UEFA Champions League.

Sergio Ramos a incasat al 37-lea cartonas galben in aceasta competitie, dupa un fault asupra francezului N'Zonzi.

Aici ai LIVESCORE cele mai tari meciuri din lume, statistici complete si ultimele stiri. Descarca aplicatia Sport.ro pentru iOS si Android AICI!

Ramos l-a depasit pe englezul Paul Scholes, care a luat in cariera sa 36 de avertismente.

Capitanul Realului este cel mai avertizat jucator si in La Liga. El a l-a depasit pe Alberto Lopo, care luase 162 de galbene in campionatul spaniol.

Ads by Internet PROTV


Negocieri dure în PSD, LIVE TEXT. Neacşu: Tot ce am de spus voi spune în faţa colegilor de partid
Stirileprotv.ro
Momente de groază într-un avion. Zeci de pasageri au început să sângereze pe nas și prin urechi. VIDEO
Dăncilă, la ședința de Guvern: ”Grad de handicap grav, mintal, psihic, SIVA ... ăăă SIDA”
The Sun a șters articolul despre modelul rus care a acuzat că Putin a încearcat să o omoare
Incont.ro
Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat joi un curs de referinţă de 4,6519 lei/euro, în scădere cu 0,01% faţă de nivelul atins miercuri.
Leul se apreciază ușor în raport cu euro
Un val de ger arctic ajunge în Europa. Temperaturile vor scădea dramatic și în România
Indicele ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 3,10% pe an
Foodstory.ro
Prajitura cu cafea! O reteta personalizata de care te indragostesti pe loc
Cum să păstrezi legumele și fructele proaspete pentru mai mult timp
7 mese rapide, fara gatire, pentru zilele caniculare de vara
Mtv.ro
TELEKOM ADUCE NETUL 4G ROMANESC PENTRU 20 DE AMERICANI
(P) Soluția crizei cazărilor în timpul celui mai mare festival de muzică din România
Premieră pentru INNA: noul ei album, disponibil pe un suport neconvențional
Yoda.ro
Schimbare neașteptată decisă de Samsung pentru primul telefon pliabil.
Decizie controversată luată de Samsung. Ce se întâmplă cu primul smartphone pliabil, Galaxy F
Astronomii au descoperit o planetă reală acolo unde este localizată Vulcan din Star Trek
Sony lansează consola în miniatură PlayStation Classic, cu 20 de jocuri originale incluse
DeBarbati.ro
Urmăreşte în IMAX cel mai aşteptat climax cinematografic
Care este vedeta din Romania cu cel mai sexy posterior? FOTO
Costumul de baie aproape invizibil si scandalos de sexy. Cum a fost fotografiata vedeta cand s-a intors cu spatele
Procinema.ro
PRO CINEMA te premiază cu un GoPRO Hero 5, ca să-ți faci propriile filme!
HAI LA FILM CU PRO CINEMA!
Bilete epuizate la proiecția din deschiderea American Independent Film Festival în prezența lui Sebastian Stan
Protv.ro
Lenny Kravitz revine în România. Cât costă biletele
VIDEO Roxana Ciuhulescu, ultimele pregătiri pentru nunta și botez: "Nu pot să dorm noaptea, am emoții"
VIDEO Balerina Bianca Badea de la Românii au talent are planuri mărețe: "Am luat două burse mari!"