BREAKING NEWS | Numarul cazurilor infectati cu coronavirus in Serie A a ajuns la 10! Inca doi jucatori de la Fiorentina au fost depistati pozitiv

Ziua de joi, 12 martie, a fost cea mai urata din fotbalul mondial din cauza faptului ca au fost intrerupte campionatele rand pe rand dupa pandemia coronavirusului. Daniele Rugani a fost primul fotbalist infectat cu COVID 19, iar dupa acesta au mai iesit testati pozitiv si Mandolo Gabbiadini, Omar Calley, Albin Ekdal, Antonio La Gumia si Morten Thorsby si Dusan Vlahovic. Astazi, Fiorentina a emis un comunicat in care spune ca si Patrick Cutrone si German Pezzella au fost depistati pozitiv cu tragicul virus si se afla in stare buna in casele lor din Florenta.

COVID-19: MORE POSITIVE TESTS

ACF Fiorentina announces that footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All 3 resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence. pic.twitter.com/V1Ru70irMK