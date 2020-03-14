Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Campionate externe
  3. Italia
BREAKING NEWS | Numarul cazurilor infectati cu coronavirus in Serie A a ajuns la 10! Inca doi jucatori de la Fiorentina au fost depistati pozitiv

BREAKING NEWS | Numarul cazurilor infectati cu coronavirus in Serie A a ajuns la 10! Inca doi jucatori de la Fiorentina au fost depistati pozitiv

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 14 Martie 2020, 11:28

Numarul cazurilor de Coronavirus in Serie A a ajuns la 10.

Ziua de joi, 12 martie, a fost cea mai urata din fotbalul mondial din cauza faptului ca au fost intrerupte campionatele rand pe rand dupa pandemia coronavirusului. Daniele Rugani a fost primul fotbalist infectat cu COVID 19, iar dupa acesta au mai iesit testati pozitiv si Mandolo Gabbiadini, Omar Calley, Albin Ekdal, Antonio La Gumia si Morten Thorsby si Dusan Vlahovic. Astazi, Fiorentina a emis un comunicat in care spune ca si Patrick Cutrone si German Pezzella au fost depistati pozitiv cu tragicul virus si se afla in stare buna in casele lor din Florenta.





VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Momente dificile pentru Andreea Bălan - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 20

00:21:11
Imperiul Leilor - Ediția 5

01:39:19
Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 16, Episodul 38

00:40:01
DIN CULISE, ep. 3 - Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider, Little Women, The Photograph

00:25:00
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 5

01:32:54
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 5

02:36:52
România, te iubesc! - 8 martie 2020

00:46:15
Doctor de bine - Informaţii utile despre coronavirus

00:06:07
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 4

01:32:24
Momente dificile pentru Andreea Bălan - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 20
Imperiul Leilor - Ediția 5
Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 16, Episodul 38
DIN CULISE, ep. 3 - Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider, Little Women, The Photograph
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 5
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 5
România, te iubesc! - 8 martie 2020
Doctor de bine - Informaţii utile despre coronavirus
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 4
LIVE UPDATE. 97 de cazuri de coronavirus din România, sâmbătă 14 martie ora 11:45
Stirileprotv.ro
Decese coronavirus: Cadavrul sigilat, defunctul poate fi văzut de maxim 2 membri ai familiei cu echipament de protecție
Noi atacuri asupra unei baze din Irak, unde au fost ucişi soldaţi americani
Oficial roman: "80-82% dintre cazurile de coronavirus sunt USOARE si se trateaza singure"
Incont.ro
În vreme ce vorbim oficial despre o pandemie globală de coronavirus, iar Italia ia măsuri drastice și va avea deschise doar farmaciile și supermarketurile, în România statisticile legate de numărul de oameni infectaţi se modifică de la o oră la alta.
Situaţia cazurilor de coronavirus din România, sâmbătă 14 martie. România, pregătită pentru scenariul 3
Guvernul Orban, votat din nou sâmbătă. Cum se vor proteja parlamentarii de coronavirus
Centrele Comerciale Auchan, Aushopping, Drumul Taberelor şi Coresi Shopping Resort îşi reduc temporar programul de funcţionare
Foodstory.ro
(P) Călătorește premium doar cu Florin Trans
(P) Ce sa mananci daca vrei sa devii vegan?
(P) Încălţămintea Pentru Copii: Ghidul Cumpărătorului
DeBarbati.ro
Modul în care te imbraci, cum mergi sau cum gesticulezi pot spune o mulțime de lucruri despre personalitatea ta.
(P) Ce spune interiorul mașinii tale despre personalitatea ta?
Reguli de aur în purtarea unui costum, pe care orice bărbat trebuie să le respecte
Ce cadouri să alegi pentru iubita ta în luna martie. Nu mai miza doar pe cadouri în tendințe, ci și pe cele practice
Yoda.ro
Oculudentavis era o combinație între pasăre și dinozaur și a trăit în urmă cu 99 de milioane de ani.
Cel mai mic dinozaur din lume, descoperit într-o bucată de chihlimbar
Cum atacă hackerii computerele profitând de epidemia de coronavirus
Twitter își obligă toți angajații să lucreze de acasă de teama coronavirusului
Procinema.ro
(P) 4 accesorii potrivite pentru iubitoarele stilului casual 
(P) Cum să previi deshidratarea pielii?
(P) Ce sunt monodozele de cafea și de ce merită acestea o binemeritată șansă?
Protv.ro
Românii au talent audiențe de peste 3 ori mai mari decât televiziunea de pe locul secund
Românii au talent 2020: Gigel Frone și-a făcut trupă de fantastici, pentru a cuceri din nou scena talentelor
Românii au talent 2020: Acrobații Nat și Jo, concurenții care au sfidat gravitația
Perfecte.ro
(P) 6 beneficii ale consumului de apă
O femeie de 103 ani s-a vindecat de coronavirus în 6 zile de la diagnostic, deși era în stare gravă
Mădălina Ghenea, mesaj de încurajare pentru italieni în plină criză de coronavirus
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT