OFFSIDE la milimetru! Harry Kane a marcat pentru Tottenham in partida cu Brighton, dar golul a fost anulat dupa consultarea VAR! FOTO

Tottenham disputa la aceasta ora meciul de pe teren propriu impotriva celor de la Brighton. In minutul 24 al partidei, Harry Kane a inscris pentru Tottenham, insa golul a fost anulat pe motiv de offside dupa consultarea arbitrajului video.

???? After consulting the VAR, referee Graham Scott has overturned the Tottenham Hotspur goal because Spurs striker Harry Kane was adjudged offside.

This is what football has become.#THFC #COYS #TOTBHA pic.twitter.com/NxcmGwvYcm