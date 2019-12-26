Sport.ro - Noul sport national
OFFSIDE la milimetru! Harry Kane a marcat pentru Tottenham in partida cu Brighton, dar golul a fost anulat dupa consultarea VAR! FOTO

OFFSIDE la milimetru! Harry Kane a marcat pentru Tottenham in partida cu Brighton, dar golul a fost anulat dupa consultarea VAR! FOTO

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 26 Decembrie 2019, 15:03

Primul gol anulat cu ajutorul arbitrajului VIDEO in partidele din Boxing Day.

Tottenham disputa la aceasta ora meciul de pe teren propriu impotriva celor de la Brighton. In minutul 24 al partidei, Harry Kane a inscris pentru Tottenham, insa golul a fost anulat pe motiv de offside dupa consultarea arbitrajului video.



