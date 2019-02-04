IMAGINE DE GROAZA | Un atacant din Championship a fost calcat pe cap de un fundas advers si s-a ales cu rani teribile. MOMENTUL A FOST FILMAT

Atacantul portughez Nelson Oliveira, de la Reading, a suferit o accidentare cumplita in meciul cu Aston Villa, din weekend. Fundasul Tyrone Mings l-a calcat pe cap!
Instaleaza aplicatia SPORT.RO pentru Android si iOS. Ai stirile momentului si livescore din toate campionatele!
Toata Romania vede Romania in direct la PRO TV! Sambata, 23 martie, 19:00, Suedia - Romania! Marti, 26 martie, 21:45, Romania - Feroe!
O faza horror a avut loc la meciul dintre Reading, fosta echipa a lui Adi Popa, si Aston Villa, incheiat 0-0. Tyrone Mings l-a calcat pe cap, involuntar, pe atacantul Nelson Olivera. Fotbalistul din urma s-a ales cu rani urate si a avut nevoie de ingrijiri medicale.
Din fericire, Nelson Oliveira se afla in afara oricarui pericol, insa el va avea nevoie de o perioada de repaus pentru ca s-a ales cu nasul fracturat.
Tyrone Mings i-a cerut scuze lui Oliveira atat pe teren, cat si pe internet, la final.
"Nimeni nu se simte mai prost decat mine in acest moment. Imi pare rau", a scris Tyrone Mings pe Twitter.
Hey #MOTD here’s what happens in the lower leagues when a so called footballer Tyrone Mings can’t let Nelson Oliveira get past them he stamps on his face ???? #AVFC #readingfc pic.twitter.com/YeJ6JDF9ad— Glass Hopper (@glasshopper_187) February 3, 2019
@FAspokesperson - I trust the @FootballAssoc will be looking at Tyson Mings stamp on Nélson Oliveira in the Reading vs Aston Villa match 02/02/19? Nélson is still in hospital with his injuries. This is the second time he has done this in the game. Surely season long ban and fine? pic.twitter.com/JycyfC40PI— Lord Treeby (@Lord_Treeby) February 3, 2019