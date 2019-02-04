IMAGINE DE GROAZA | Un atacant din Championship a fost calcat pe cap de un fundas advers si s-a ales cu rani teribile. MOMENTUL A FOST FILMAT

O faza horror a avut loc la meciul dintre Reading, fosta echipa a lui Adi Popa, si Aston Villa, incheiat 0-0. Tyrone Mings l-a calcat pe cap, involuntar, pe atacantul Nelson Olivera. Fotbalistul din urma s-a ales cu rani urate si a avut nevoie de ingrijiri medicale.

Din fericire, Nelson Oliveira se afla in afara oricarui pericol, insa el va avea nevoie de o perioada de repaus pentru ca s-a ales cu nasul fracturat.

Tyrone Mings i-a cerut scuze lui Oliveira atat pe teren, cat si pe internet, la final.

"Nimeni nu se simte mai prost decat mine in acest moment. Imi pare rau", a scris Tyrone Mings pe Twitter.

Hey #MOTD here’s what happens in the lower leagues when a so called footballer Tyrone Mings can’t let Nelson Oliveira get past them he stamps on his face ???? #AVFC #readingfc pic.twitter.com/YeJ6JDF9ad

@FAspokesperson - I trust the @FootballAssoc will be looking at Tyson Mings stamp on Nélson Oliveira in the Reading vs Aston Villa match 02/02/19? Nélson is still in hospital with his injuries. This is the second time he has done this in the game. Surely season long ban and fine? pic.twitter.com/JycyfC40PI