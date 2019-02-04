» » « «

IMAGINE DE GROAZA | Un atacant din Championship a fost calcat pe cap de un fundas advers si s-a ales cu rani teribile. MOMENTUL A FOST FILMAT

Luni 04 Februarie 2019, 13:10
Atacantul portughez Nelson Oliveira, de la Reading, a suferit o accidentare cumplita in meciul cu Aston Villa, din weekend. Fundasul Tyrone Mings l-a calcat pe cap!

O faza horror a avut loc la meciul dintre Reading, fosta echipa a lui Adi Popa, si Aston Villa, incheiat 0-0. Tyrone Mings l-a calcat pe cap, involuntar, pe atacantul Nelson Olivera. Fotbalistul din urma s-a ales cu rani urate si a avut nevoie de ingrijiri medicale.

Din fericire, Nelson Oliveira se afla in afara oricarui pericol, insa el va avea nevoie de o perioada de repaus pentru ca s-a ales cu nasul fracturat.

Tyrone Mings i-a cerut scuze lui Oliveira atat pe teren, cat si pe internet, la final.

"Nimeni nu se simte mai prost decat mine in acest moment. Imi pare rau", a scris Tyrone Mings pe Twitter.

