Singura jucatoare din Romania ajutata de WTA a primit 10.400 de dolari | Motivul pentru care Halep, Cirstea, Begu sau Buzarnescu n-au primit niciun ban

Paint your mind with the colors of faith and you'd never fear anything ???? #yourpotentialisinfinite #ɪᴍᴘᴏssɪʙʟᴇɪsɴᴏᴛʜɪɴɢ

A post shared by ???? (@_ana.bogdan_) on May 5, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT