» » « «
Pictorial XXX in semn de protest! Cea mai sexy fana a Barcelonei NU e de acord cu noile tricouri si il face praf pe Bertomeu
Vineri 28 Septembrie 2018, 15:31

Pictorial XXX in semn de protest! Cea mai sexy fana a Barcelonei NU e de acord cu noile tricouri si il face praf pe Bertomeu

Suzy Cortez, castigatoarea celebrului concurs Miss Bum Bum in 2015, a pozat sexy in semn de protest fata de sefii Barcelonei.

Lituania - Romania, 11 octombrie, 21:45. Romania - Serbia, 14 octombrie, 16:00 - LIVE LA PROTV! Nationala de tineret, spre EURO: Romania - Tara Galilor, 12 octombrie, 19:00 la PROX!

Urmareste Sport.ro pe Instagram: cele mai tari imagini din sport!

Suzy Cortez, considerata una dintre cele mai sexy fane ale Barcelonei, se razvrateste impotriva conducerii de pe Nou Camp. O decizie ce tine de aspectul vizual al echipei a suparat-o!

Frumoasa Miss Bum Bum 2015 nu este de acord cu faptul ca Barcelona a ales sa poarte tricouri in carouri din sezonul viitor.

"Nu au consultat suporterii", este nemultumirea ei fata de presedintele Bartomeu.

Aici ai LIVESCORE cele mai tari meciuri din lume, statistici complete si ultimele stiri. Descarca aplicatia Sport.ro pentru iOS si Android AICI!

Ea incearca sa-i convinga pe fanii Barcei sa nu cumpere noile tricouri.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About the new squared Barcelona shirt 2019-20 this is my opinion. I found it horrible and completely disrespectful to the history of the club, since Ferran Soriano left Barcelona and went to work in the City started the uncontrollable hired useless players, Messi almost left because he was very dissatisfied with what he saw in the club and now this towel picnic that Nike decided to do without consulting if we fans wanted this, in fact Nike is only concerned with satisfying the small PSG and its fakes players who yesterday took a beating in Liverpool. This JP Bartomeu is one of the worst presidents Barcelona ever had. I campaigned for him to resign and I'm going to campaign for Nike to make another shirt, we do not accept and we will not buy this 2019-20 shirt. #NoKit201920

A post shared by Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About the new squared Barcelona shirt 2019-20 this is my opinion. I found it horrible and completely disrespectful to the history of the club, since Ferran Soriano left Barcelona and went to work in the City started the uncontrollable hired useless players, Messi almost left because he was very dissatisfied with what he saw in the club and now this towel picnic that Nike decided to do without consulting if we fans wanted this, in fact Nike is only concerned with satisfying the small PSG and its fakes players who yesterday took a beating in Liverpool. This JP Bartomeu is one of the worst presidents Barcelona ever had. I campaigned for him to resign and I'm going to campaign for Nike to make another shirt, we do not accept and we will not buy this 2019-20 shirt. #NoKit201920

A post shared by Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) on

Ads by Internet PROTV


Stirileprotv.ro
Incendiu violent la o fabrică de mobilă din Vâlcea
Doar 10% dintre studenții moldoveni sosiți în România se mai întorc acasă după studii
Lovitura primită de Cristina Spătar, ”regina R&B”, de la procurorii DNA
Incont.ro
Capitala României se află, în acest an, pe primul loc în topul destinațiilor din Europa cu cel mai mare potențial de dezvoltare, conform Indexului Global Mastercard de Destinații Urbane 2018.
București, pe primul loc în topul destinațiilor din Europa cu cel mai mare potențial de dezvoltare. Care este cel mai vizitat oraș de pe Glob
Acțiunile H&M au explodat pe bursă. Ce au anunțat suedezii
Flight Refund: Tarom, compania aeriană cu cel mai mic număr de incidente, din cei șase operatori naționali care activează în România
Foodstory.ro
Cum sa pregatesti pieptul de pui pentru umplut
Reteta zilei! Cum sa gatesti pui crocant la cuptor
Cea mai buna negresa din lume
Mtv.ro
TELEKOM ADUCE NETUL 4G ROMANESC PENTRU 20 DE AMERICANI
(P) Soluția crizei cazărilor în timpul celui mai mare festival de muzică din România
Premieră pentru INNA: noul ei album, disponibil pe un suport neconvențional
Yoda.ro
Ideea pare desprinsă din serialul SF Black Mirror.
Realitatea întrece ficțiunea! China va introduce un sistem de credite sociale, care favorizează anumiți cetățeni
Avioanele viitorului vor fi controlate prin puterea gândului! Cum vor lupta piloții
De ce se descarcă mai repede telefonul, după doar câteva luni de utilizare? Experții au deslușit misterul
DeBarbati.ro
Urmăreşte în IMAX cel mai aşteptat climax cinematografic
Care este vedeta din Romania cu cel mai sexy posterior? FOTO
Costumul de baie aproape invizibil si scandalos de sexy. Cum a fost fotografiata vedeta cand s-a intors cu spatele
Procinema.ro
PRO CINEMA te premiază cu un GoPRO Hero 5, ca să-ți faci propriile filme!
HAI LA FILM CU PRO CINEMA!
Bilete epuizate la proiecția din deschiderea American Independent Film Festival în prezența lui Sebastian Stan
Protv.ro
VIDEO Doctor Monica Pop ne explică cum trebuie să evităm strabismul la copii
VIDEO Mimi, idolul adolescentilor. Cum și-a început cariera vloggerul: "Nu s-a îndrăgostit niciodată de mine"
Industria textilă este pusă sub lupă, duminică, la România, te iubesc!