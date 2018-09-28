Pictorial XXX in semn de protest! Cea mai sexy fana a Barcelonei NU e de acord cu noile tricouri si il face praf pe Bertomeu

About the new squared Barcelona shirt 2019-20 this is my opinion. I found it horrible and completely disrespectful to the history of the club, since Ferran Soriano left Barcelona and went to work in the City started the uncontrollable hired useless players, Messi almost left because he was very dissatisfied with what he saw in the club and now this towel picnic that Nike decided to do without consulting if we fans wanted this, in fact Nike is only concerned with satisfying the small PSG and its fakes players who yesterday took a beating in Liverpool. This JP Bartomeu is one of the worst presidents Barcelona ever had. I campaigned for him to resign and I'm going to campaign for Nike to make another shirt, we do not accept and we will not buy this 2019-20 shirt. #NoKit201920

A post shared by Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) on Sep 21, 2018 at 7:28am PDT