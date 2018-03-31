GEST SUPERB pentru un star URIAS din fotbal! S-a costumat in IEPURAS de Paste si a mers la spital. Copiilor nu le-a venit sa creada cine era in costum

What a day... ????I just want to say thanks to the kids and staff at hospital who do incredible work. ♥️????????Easter is for #happiness , #family , #sharing and chocolate. I love this bunny and I always love this game!???????????? #happyeaster #easter #easterbunny #chocolate #ilovethisgame #love #kids #hospital #mission #bunny

A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Mar 29, 2018 at 11:31am PDT