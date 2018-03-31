» » « «
GEST SUPERB pentru un star URIAS din fotbal! S-a costumat in IEPURAS de Paste si a mers la spital. Copiilor nu le-a venit sa creada cine era in costum
GEST SUPERB pentru un star URIAS din fotbal! S-a costumat in IEPURAS de Paste si a mers la spital. Copiilor nu le-a venit sa creada cine era in costum

Patrice Evra le-a facut cadouri unor copii dintr-un spital.

Fundasul lui West Ham Patrice Evra i-a vizitat pe copii din Spitalul Universitar din Newham. Acesta s-a constumat intr-un iepuras de Paste si a impartit oua si ciocolata.

Francezul ajuns la 36 de ani a facut si un clip pe care l-a postat si pe contul sau de instagram:
"Ce zi...Vreau sa le multumesc copiilor si staff-ului pentru munca depusa aici. Pastele este pentru fericire, familie, bunatate si ciocolata", a zis Patrice Evra.


