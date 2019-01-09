» » « «
&quot;Este un psihopat!&quot; Cristiano Ronaldo primeste lovitura dupa lovitura! Un top model il ameninta cu mesaje inregistrate!
Miercuri 09 Ianuarie 2019, 10:30

"Este un psihopat!" Cristiano Ronaldo primeste lovitura dupa lovitura! Un top model il ameninta cu mesaje inregistrate!

Fotbalistul lui Juventus este atacat de o fosta concurenta de la Big Brother.

Instaleaza gratuit aplicatia Sport.ro pentru Android si iPhone: stiri de ultima ora si toate sporturile LIVE!

Cristiano Ronaldo a fost acuzat de viol de Kathryn Mayorga, in varsta de 34 de ani. Ea sustine faptul ca fotbalistul a violat-o intr-un hotel din Las Vegas, in urma cu 9 ani.

Jasmine Lennard, fosta concurenta la Big Brother, a decis sa scoata la iveala detalii mai putin cunoscute despre Cristiano Ronaldo. Ea l-a numit pe portughez "un psihopat" si il ameninta ca ii va dezvalui adevarata fata. Britanica l-a cunoscut pe Ronaldo in urma cu 10 ani si afirma ca in ultimele 18 luni au tinut legatura. "Nimeni nu are vreo idee despre cum este el de fapt. Daca ar fi stiut, ar fi fost ingroziti", a spus ea.

Ea a scris pe Twitter: "Dupa ce m-am gandit mai bine, am decis sa o ajut pe Kathryn Mayorga si echipa ei cu acuzatia de viol pentru Cristiano. Nu voi sta in spate sa il privesc cum minte. Voi face tot ce pot sa o ajut. Am mesaje si inregistrari foarte importante pentru Kathryn si echipa ei, care ii vor dezvalui adevarata fata".

Jasmine a continuat atacul virulent la adresa jucatorului de la Juventus: "Am sute de mesaje de la el. Sunt povesti despre cuceririle sale, la fel ca in situatia ei (Kathryn Mayorga). Conversatii profunde in care constientizeaza faptul ca are probleme mentale serioase", a spus ea, conform The Sun. 

Modelul a creat o intreaga polemica pe Twitter:

Ads by Internet PROTV


VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

LA MARUTA
Matei Dedu și Maya, aventuri de sărbători

06:06
LA MARUTA
Cine i-a cucerit inima Iuliei Albu. Ce spune vedeta despre iubitul ei

10:30
LA MARUTA
Laura Bretan, goana după trofeul Eurovision

08:31
LA MARUTA
Andreea Marin, transformarea de la 44 de ani

05:16
LA MARUTA
Andreea Marin dă un restart vieții ei la 44 de ani

06:03
LA MARUTA
Liana Mihaela ne dezvăluie secretul ciorbei antimahmureală

09:52
LA MARUTA
Provocarea culinară pentru Anna Lesko

05:41
LA MARUTA
Brigitte, despre relația pe care o are cu iubitul ei

01:11
VORBESTE LUMEA
Carmen Șerban, surprize în 2019

12:11
VORBESTE LUMEA
Nicoleta Nucă, sărbători cu peripeții

11:55
play
Matei Dedu și Maya, aventuri de sărbători
play
Cine i-a cucerit inima Iuliei Albu. Ce spune vedeta despre iubitul ei
play
Laura Bretan, goana după trofeul Eurovision
play
Andreea Marin, transformarea de la 44 de ani
play
Andreea Marin dă un restart vieții ei la 44 de ani
play
Liana Mihaela ne dezvăluie secretul ciorbei antimahmureală
play
Provocarea culinară pentru Anna Lesko
play
Brigitte, despre relația pe care o are cu iubitul ei
play
Carmen Șerban, surprize în 2019
play
Nicoleta Nucă, sărbători cu peripeții
Kovesi, despre plângerea la CEDO: ”Doresc stoparea îngenuncherii procurorilor”
Stirileprotv.ro
Donald Trump, discurs solemn către națiune: Cât sânge american mai trebuie vărsat?
Prima şedinţă de Guvern din acest an. Ce proiecte se află pe ordinea de zi
Reacția Asociației Pro Infrastructură după ce CNAIR a promis 118 km de autostradă
Incont.ro
Guvernul portughez a dezvăluit marţi un ambiţios plan în valoare de 1,15 miliarde euro destinat extinderii actualului aeroport din apropiere de capitala Lisabona şi, de asemenea, construirii unui al doilea aeroport, informează AP.
Încă un aeroport în Capitală, în țara europeană desemnată anul trecut cea mai bună destinație turistică din lume
Deficitul comercial al României s-a adâncit la 18,2% în primele 11 luni ale anului trecut, la 13,4 mld. euro
Economia României a obosit. Banca Mondială înrăutățește previziunile pentru 2019 și 2020
Foodstory.ro
10 trucuri din restaurante de care sa tii cont cand gatesti acasa
Ce pregatim la cina? Piept de pui cu miere si lamaie, in 15 minute
Chef Adrian Hadean dezvaluie reteta de cozonac cu nuca transmisa in familia lui de cinci generatii
Mtv.ro
TELEKOM ADUCE NETUL 4G ROMANESC PENTRU 20 DE AMERICANI
(P) Soluția crizei cazărilor în timpul celui mai mare festival de muzică din România
Premieră pentru INNA: noul ei album, disponibil pe un suport neconvențional
Yoda.ro
Scopul ecosistemului este de a livra o soluție coerentă și de înaltă calitate, pentru a obține o experiență de gaming mai captivantă.
Razer prezintă HyperSense, dispozitive bazate pe tehnologia tactilă, care permit jucătorilor să simtă pericolul
Noul ceas Withings Move ECG: tehnologia unui Apple Watch, la un preț de trei ori mai mic
10 trucuri pentru un profil de Instagram spectaculos
DeBarbati.ro
5 cele mai mari greșeli de evitat la un interviu
Cum să te îmbraci călduros, dar stilat, în sezonul rece: 3 lucruri de care ai nevoie
10 lucruri care nu ne plac la voi și nu vă spunem (aproape) niciodată
Procinema.ro
De 1 decembrie, râzi mai bine la PRO CINEMA. Ce program TV v-am pregătit
BLACK FRIDAY 2018. Top 5 electrocasnice care îți fac viața mai ușoară
Black Friday 2018. Opt rochii superbe, sub 70 de lei, pe care le poți purta de Revelion anul acesta
Protv.ro