» » « «
Vineri 19 Octombrie 2018, 19:12

Imaginile care au indignat lumea: ce au facut trei fotbalisti din nationala Bulgariei in aeroportul din Frankfurt / VIDEO

Imaginile care au indignat lumea: ce au facut trei fotbalisti din nationala Bulgariei in aeroportul din Frankfurt / VIDEO

Nationala U21 a Bulgariei a terminat pe 4 grupa de calificare.

Instaleaza gratuit aplicatia Sport.ro pentru Android si iPhone: stiri de ultima ora si toate sporturile LIVE!

Bulgarii s-au facut de ras in ultima etapa a grupei preliminare pentru Euro U21, dupa ce au pierdut meciul din Luxemburg, 0-1, si au terminat pe locul 4.

Pe drumul de intoarcere, nationala Bulgariei a facut o escala pe aeroportul din Frankfurt, iar cativa jucatori s-au dat in spectacol.

Fotbalistii s-au suit intr-o masinuta de carat bagaje si i-au fluierat pe oamenii care le-au iesit in cale, apoi au postat imaginile pe Instagram.

AICI AI IMAGINILE MOMENTULUI IN SPORT: URMARESTE SPORT.RO PE INSTAGRAM!

VIDEO

Imagini alarmante surprinse din satelit. Unde îşi trimite Rusia forţele împotriva NATO
Citeste si:

#Bulgaria

#Aeroport

Ads by Internet PROTV
Comisia de la Veneţia desfiinţează proiectele politicienilor de la Bucureşti. Toader nu îşi asumă nicio vină
Stirileprotv.ro
Prima apariție a Simonei Halep, după ce a primit trofeul pentru cea mai bună jucătoare. FOTO
Firea acuză liderii PSD că "pun la cale un plan de sabotare". Ce i-ar fi răspuns Dragnea
Meghan Markle, prima mărturie despre sarcină. De ce nu poate dormi noaptea
Incont.ro
Președinele Klaus Iohannis a reacționat, vineri, cu privire la opiniile cuprinse în raportul Comisiei de la Veneția privind modificările aduse Legilor Justiției și codurilor penale.
Președintele Iohannis îi cere demisia lui Tudorel Toader, după opinia Comisiei de la Veneția: „Și-a compromis credibilitatea”
Corina Creţu: Principala preocupare a autorităților ar trebui să fie accelerarea cheltuirii banilor europeni. Avem miliarde de euro care aşteaptă la Bruxelles
Banca Mondială: “Regândiţi tot sistemul de taxare a pieţei muncii, analizaţi totul, inclusiv cota unică! Pericolul se apropie într-un fel pe care nu l-am văzut în trecut”
Foodstory.ro
Tartă cu ciocolată și zmeură, o rețetă sănătoasă propusă de Elena Lasconi
Creme Brulee a la Julia Child
Reteta Elenei Lasconi: Snitel de curcan cu cartofi noi si salsa minune
Mtv.ro
TELEKOM ADUCE NETUL 4G ROMANESC PENTRU 20 DE AMERICANI
(P) Soluția crizei cazărilor în timpul celui mai mare festival de muzică din România
Premieră pentru INNA: noul ei album, disponibil pe un suport neconvențional
Yoda.ro
Avionul militar spațial a fost lansat la bordul unei rachete Falcon 9, pe 7 septembrie 2017.
Dosarele X-37B. Misiunea secretă a navetei militare aflate pe orbită a depășit 400 de zile
Samsung testează o specificație în premieră mondială. Ce tip de cameră vor avea noile telefoane
Cum arată mașina de curse a viitorului? E condusă prin telepatie și se repară singură
DeBarbati.ro
5 cele mai frecvente greșeli pe care le faci când începi să mergi la sală
10 moduri simple prin care îți poți securiza casa când pleci în vacanță
5 motive pentru care ar trebui să porți un ceas chiar și în era smartphone-urilor
Procinema.ro
Zece lucruri despre „Jack Reacher”, filmul în care Tom Cruise și-a făcut singur cascadoriile
Filme de Radu Muntean, Adina Pintilie, Florin Șerban - printre Avanpremierele toamnei la Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest
CONCURS: PRO CINEMA te scoate la film! Câștigă invitații la premiera "Lemonade", primul film românesc turnat în America
Protv.ro
VIDEO Concurenții Ninja Warrior se pregătesc pentru ultima semifinală La Măruță
VIDEO Speak și Ștefania, între frică și curaj la parapantă
VIDEO Anamaria Prodan, cu fiica pe podiumul de modă