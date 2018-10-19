Imaginile care au indignat lumea: ce au facut trei fotbalisti din nationala Bulgariei in aeroportul din Frankfurt / VIDEO

Bulgarii s-au facut de ras in ultima etapa a grupei preliminare pentru Euro U21, dupa ce au pierdut meciul din Luxemburg, 0-1, si au terminat pe locul 4.

Pe drumul de intoarcere, nationala Bulgariei a facut o escala pe aeroportul din Frankfurt, iar cativa jucatori s-au dat in spectacol.

Fotbalistii s-au suit intr-o masinuta de carat bagaje si i-au fluierat pe oamenii care le-au iesit in cale, apoi au postat imaginile pe Instagram.

VIDEO



Three Bulgaria U21 players have made today's headlines for all the wrong reasons after driving a cart at the Frankfurt airport and shouting at the other passengers. To make things even worse, they posted this video on Instagram just a day after our U21 team lost 1-0 to Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/mJfFenMijK