FABULOS! Raspunsul de MILIOANE al lui Pep Guardiola la intrebarea: "Cine va fi Balonul de Aur?" 

Pep Guardiola a fost intrebat in legatura cu castigatorul celui mai ravnit trofeu individual din fotbal.
Antrenorul lui Manchester City a oferit un raspuns senzational la cea mai populara intrebare a acestor zile. Guardiola nu a ezitat sa raspunda, starnind hohote de ras.
"Sunt sigur ca ii vor da Balonul de Aur lui Messi, initial, apoi vor verifica VAR si i-l vor da lui Van Dijk", a declarat Pep Guardiola.
“I’m sure they’ll give the Ballon d’Or to Messi at first, then they’ll check VAR and give it to Van Dijk.”
Pep Guardiola is a fucking savage. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/oje044EWl5— Swearing Sports News (@SwearingSport) November 27, 2019
