FABULOS! Raspunsul de MILIOANE al lui Pep Guardiola la intrebarea: &quot;Cine va fi Balonul de Aur?&quot;&nbsp;

FABULOS! Raspunsul de MILIOANE al lui Pep Guardiola la intrebarea: "Cine va fi Balonul de Aur?" 

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 27 Noiembrie 2019, 14:48

Pep Guardiola a fost intrebat in legatura cu castigatorul celui mai ravnit trofeu individual din fotbal. 

Antrenorul lui Manchester City a oferit un raspuns senzational la cea mai populara intrebare a acestor zile. Guardiola nu a ezitat sa raspunda, starnind hohote de ras. 

"Sunt sigur ca ii vor da Balonul de Aur lui Messi, initial, apoi vor verifica VAR si i-l vor da lui Van Dijk", a declarat Pep Guardiola. 

Istorie in direct! Tragerea la sorti a grupelor Euro 2020, LIVE VIDEO INTEGRAL SI EXCLUSIV pe www.sport.ro, sambata la ora 19:00!



