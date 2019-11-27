FABULOS! Raspunsul de MILIOANE al lui Pep Guardiola la intrebarea: "Cine va fi Balonul de Aur?" 

Antrenorul lui Manchester City a oferit un raspuns senzational la cea mai populara intrebare a acestor zile. Guardiola nu a ezitat sa raspunda, starnind hohote de ras.

"Sunt sigur ca ii vor da Balonul de Aur lui Messi, initial, apoi vor verifica VAR si i-l vor da lui Van Dijk", a declarat Pep Guardiola.

“I’m sure they’ll give the Ballon d’Or to Messi at first, then they’ll check VAR and give it to Van Dijk.”

Pep Guardiola is a fucking savage. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/oje044EWl5