"Ce facem acum?! UITE STAM!" :)) Cea mai proasta lovitura libera i-a avut protagonisti pe Xhaka si Lichtsteiner, in Danemarca - Elvetia. Ce au facut: VIDEO

"Cea mai proasta lovitura libera a preliminariilor". Asa a fost denumita faza in care au fost implicati Granit Xhaka si Stephan Lichtsteiner in Danemarca 1-0 Elvetia. Cei doi au vrut sa faca o schema prin care sa surprinda apararea daneza, dar s-au facut de ras.

"Puneti muzica din Benny Hill, va rog", a comentat un internaut.

In grupa D a preliminariilor, Irlanda conduce cu 12 puncte. Danemarca are tot 12 puncte, in timp ce Elvetia are 8 puncte. Georgia si Gibraltar nu mai au sanse.

It’s a real shame we didn’t get more Swiss genius like this at Arsenal with Xhaka and Lichtsteiner. pic.twitter.com/yUA6IMmuEa

Xhaka and Lichtsteiner embarrass themselves with botched free-kick routine in Switzerland defeat. Xhaka runs up to take the free-kick, But goes past the ball and spins back towards it,Lichtsteiner then makes his run and steps over the ball, But Xhaka just stood looking confused pic.twitter.com/D292P32H3M