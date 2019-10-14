Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Fotbal extern
  3. Preliminarii EURO 2020

"Ce facem acum?! UITE STAM!" :)) Cea mai proasta lovitura libera i-a avut protagonisti pe Xhaka si Lichtsteiner, in Danemarca - Elvetia. Ce au facut: VIDEO

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 14 Octombrie 2019, 12:30

Granit Xhaka si Stephan Lichtsteiner au fost protagonistii unei faze amuzante in meciul Danemarca 1-0 Elvetia.

"Cea mai proasta lovitura libera a preliminariilor". Asa a fost denumita faza in care au fost implicati Granit Xhaka si Stephan Lichtsteiner in Danemarca 1-0 Elvetia. Cei doi au vrut sa faca o schema prin care sa surprinda apararea daneza, dar s-au facut de ras.

"Puneti muzica din Benny Hill, va rog", a comentat un internaut.

In grupa D a preliminariilor, Irlanda conduce cu 12 puncte. Danemarca are tot 12 puncte, in timp ce Elvetia are 8 puncte. Georgia si Gibraltar nu mai au sanse.

Citeste si:DanemarcaElvetiaGranit XhakaStephan Lichtsteiner

Vrem din nou la Euro! Luni, 20:30, Romania U21 - Irlanda de Nord U21, in direct la PRO TV!

TOATA Romania vede Romania! Romania - Norvegia, marti, ora 21:45, in direct la PRO TV!



VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Kamara și-a lansat un nou single "Viața mă doare"

"Viața ma doare", o piesă inspirată din trecutul lui Kamara


06:18
Bianca Brighilă, vindecare prin iubire

Bianca Brighilă: "Iubirea este singura care vindecă"


03:01
Prognoza meteo: Cum se anunță vremea pentru astăzi

01:09
Retete: Ceviche de sea bass cu ceviche de castravete și sos de lapte de cocos & File de sea bass cu gnocchi și sos de lămâie cu parmezan

06:18
Diana Codrea - Vocea Romaniei 2019

11:00
Vasile Bulgaru - Vocea Romaniei 2019

04:23
Teodor Danci - Vocea Romaniei 2019

06:30
Iulia Glavan - Vocea Romaniei 2019

08:58
Mihaela Romila - Vocea Romaniei 2019

03:48
Catalina Antal - Vocea Romaniei 2019

06:59
Kamara și-a lansat un nou single "Viața mă doare"
Bianca Brighilă, vindecare prin iubire
Prognoza meteo: Cum se anunță vremea pentru astăzi
Retete: Ceviche de sea bass cu ceviche de castravete și sos de lapte de cocos & File de sea bass cu gnocchi și sos de lămâie cu parmezan
Diana Codrea - Vocea Romaniei 2019
Vasile Bulgaru - Vocea Romaniei 2019
Teodor Danci - Vocea Romaniei 2019
Iulia Glavan - Vocea Romaniei 2019
Mihaela Romila - Vocea Romaniei 2019
Catalina Antal - Vocea Romaniei 2019
Ce nu mai are voie Viorica Dăncilă să facă în Guvern, după ce a ajuns premier interimar
Stirileprotv.ro
PSD continuă lupta în Parlament și anunță că nu va vota învestirea noului Guvern
Soarta Brexitului se decide în această săptămână. Ce opțiuni are Marea Britanie
Ședință de Guvern. Premierul Dăncilă ar putea da primarilor 1,4 miliarde de lei
Incont.ro
Apariţia criptomonedei Libra de la Facebook nu trebuie aprobată până la momentul la care compania demonstrează că este sigură şi nu prezintă riscuri, se arată într-un raport al G7 (grupul principalelor economii mondiale).
Statele G7 nu vor Libra. De ce sperie moneda digitală pe care o pregătește Facebook
Prețurile gazelor și electricității vor fi din nou liberalizate, din 2021. OUG 114/2018 a bulversat piața energetică, iar CE a declanșat o procedură de infringement
Închisoare până la 13 ani pentru liderii catalani care au vrut să rupă Spania, în 2017
Foodstory.ro
Alege-ți favoritul și câștigă cu MasterChef! Acordă un vot pentru Alina Gologan
Foi de pandispan cu crema de vanilie si fructe de padure
Brownie cu fructe - reteta simpla si rapida
DeBarbati.ro
Piesele auto de la dezmembrări sunt foarte căutate de toți cei care au un buget limitat atunci când vor să își repare autoturismul.
(P) 5 avantaje pe care le ai când cumperi piese auto de la dezmembrări
Cele mai bune exerciții pentru a te menține în formă
Cum să fii stylish pe timp de iarnă
Yoda.ro
Funcția Dark Mode va fi disponibilă pe dispozitivele care vor rula noile sisteme de operare Android 10 și iOS 13.
Instagram introduce o nouă funcție, care reduce consumul bateriei
Unde ai avea cele mai mari șanse de supraviețuire în cazul unei apocalipse zombie sau în cazul unei epidemii mondiale
NASA confirmă: un ocean de pe Enceladus conține compușii necesari vieții
Procinema.ro
(P) 5 trucuri simple pentru organizarea rechizitelor școlare
(P) Last Blood 2019, un altfel de Rambo
Summer Well 2019. Un line-up de excepție și experiențe multisenzoriale în cele trei zile de festival
Protv.ro
VIDEO Cum să creștem stima de sine a copilului
VIDEO Sanctuarul lui Anghel Damian
Elton John, dezvăluiri despre Michael Jackson: bdquo;Era cu adevărat bolnav mintal
Perfecte.ro
Adelina Pestrițu, imagine de colecție alături de Zenaida Maria. Cum arată fotografia care i-a cucerit pe fanii vedetei
Fiica lui Gigi Becali, Teodora, superbă în rochie de mireasă. Luminița Becali și Anamaria Prodan, printre atracțiile serii
Actriţa Maitland Ward, de la Disney Channel la filme pentru adulţi
©2019 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT