6 & 18 - #LautaroMartínez set his record of goals scored in a single edition of the #UEFAChampionsLeague (6); moreover, he is now the best scorer in the history of #Inter in the European Cup/UCL (18 goals, one more than Sandro Mazzola). Epic.#FeyenoordInter pic.twitter.com/qCuVnZU4Jg