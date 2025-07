[📊 Projected 🔵 UCL league stage]



👉 To qualify via qualifiers:



🇵🇹 Benfica

🇧🇪 Club Brugge

🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

🇩🇰 FCK

🇷🇸 C. zvezda

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic

🇷🇴 FCSB



--

📊📈📉 Full analysis for ALL 237 CLUBS available for our members (in bio):

▪️ % to reach 🔵 UCL🟠 UEL🟢 UECL league stage

▪️ % to… pic.twitter.com/59Gwl52FRx