Gata! Barcelona a făcut cel mai scump transfer din istoria fotbalului brazilian

🚨🟢 Vitor Roque to Palmeiras, here we go! Deal now in place between all parties as Real Betis just approved the move.



Barcelona will receive €25m plus €5m and sell-on clause, Betis will get higher rights for Ez Abde as compensation.



🐅 Roque signs 5 year deal at Palmeiras. pic.twitter.com/9UnoFKBFGF