At the end of the Premier League in Egypt.



Al Ahly beat Pharco 6-0 and Pyramids won 5-1.



Both teams are celebrating. 😳👀



Pyramids claim they won the league, the same as Al Ahly.



According to Pyramids, they believe that Al Ahly should be deducted three points for not honoring… pic.twitter.com/Lo9EOFdejF