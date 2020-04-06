Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Mayweather ii da stafeta fiului sau! Koraun, pregatit sa duca mostenirea mai departe! Imagini SENZATIONALE cu Floyd predandu-i arta boxului

Mayweather ii da stafeta fiului sau! Koraun, pregatit sa duca mostenirea mai departe! Imagini SENZATIONALE cu Floyd predandu-i arta boxului

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 06 Aprilie 2020, 17:59

Fiul lui Floyd Mayweather, Koraun, este antrenat intens de tatal sau.

Koraun Mayweather (20 de ani) duce mai departe pasiunea pentru box si este antrenat de tatal sau.

Floyd Mayweather (43 de ani) s-a retras din boxul profesionist, lasand in spate o cariera in care nu a fost invins niciodata. Koraun este un interpret de muzica rapp sub numele de "King Koraun", dar a mostenit si pasiunea pentru box de la tatal sau.

"Invatandu-l pe fiul meu @kingkaroun esentialul. Sunt mandru de el. Nu am pretins niciodata ca sunt perfect, dar ma straduiesc sa fiu cel mai bun tata posibil", a fost mesajul postat de Floyd Mayweather.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teaching my son @kingkoraun the fundamentals. Keep up the good work, I'm proud of you.

O postare distribuită de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) pe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible. #DaddyDuties @kingkoraun

O postare distribuită de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) pe





