Bacsis de 1000 de dolari la o consumatie de 164! Un sportiv a facut impresie la restaurant: "Nu mi-a venit sa cred!" Reactia fabuloasa a chelneritei

Andre Drummond evolueaza in NBA pentru echipa Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pivotul echipei Cleveland, Andre Drummond, a facut impresie prin ultima sa aparitie la un restaurant si a lasat un bacsis de 1000 de dolari dupa ce si-a achitat consimatia in valoare de doar 164 de dolari.

Totul s-a petrecut la un restaurant din Delray Beach, Florida, iar chelnerita s-a declarat uluita de cele intamplate:

"Nu stiam cine este clientul pana cand am vazut bacsisul pe o factura de 164 de dolari. Cand mi-a dat cardul pentru a efectua plata si a-i elibera chitanta, nu mi-a venit sa cred. Ma cutremuram si aveam lacrimi de fericire. Habar nu aveam cum sa reactionez, nu voiam sa atrag atentia, dar in acelasi timp nu puteam descrie cantitatea de apreciere pe care am avut-o. Este uimitor sa vezi oameni care manifesta acte de bunatate in aceste momente incerte. Este o poveste pe care nu o voi uita niciodata", a spus chelnerita intr-o postare pe Instagram.

Drummond (26 de ani) evolueaza pentru Cleveland Cavaliers, in liga profesionista nord americana de baschet (NBA), din anul 2012.

Sportivul are un salariu de peste 20 de milioane de dolari pe sezon.