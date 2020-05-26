Bacsis de 1000 de dolari la o consumatie de 164! Un sportiv a facut impresie la restaurant: "Nu mi-a venit sa cred!" Reactia fabuloasa a chelneritei

Andre Drummond evolueaza in NBA pentru echipa Cleveland Cavaliers.
Pivotul echipei Cleveland, Andre Drummond, a facut impresie prin ultima sa aparitie la un restaurant si a lasat un bacsis de 1000 de dolari dupa ce si-a achitat consimatia in valoare de doar 164 de dolari.
Totul s-a petrecut la un restaurant din Delray Beach, Florida, iar chelnerita s-a declarat uluita de cele intamplate:
"Nu stiam cine este clientul pana cand am vazut bacsisul pe o factura de 164 de dolari. Cand mi-a dat cardul pentru a efectua plata si a-i elibera chitanta, nu mi-a venit sa cred. Ma cutremuram si aveam lacrimi de fericire. Habar nu aveam cum sa reactionez, nu voiam sa atrag atentia, dar in acelasi timp nu puteam descrie cantitatea de apreciere pe care am avut-o. Este uimitor sa vezi oameni care manifesta acte de bunatate in aceste momente incerte. Este o poveste pe care nu o voi uita niciodata", a spus chelnerita intr-o postare pe Instagram.
Our waitress, @kaxandra.diaz experience yesterday, “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd “ * * * * * * * * * @che.delray wants to thank you for your kindness, it was our pleasure to have you here! We hope you enjoyed your time with us, we wish you the best!
Drummond (26 de ani) evolueaza pentru Cleveland Cavaliers, in liga profesionista nord americana de baschet (NBA), din anul 2012.
Sportivul are un salariu de peste 20 de milioane de dolari pe sezon.