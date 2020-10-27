Sport.ro - Noul sport national
SOCANT: Jucatorul care visa sa fie star la City S-A SINUCIS dupa ce a aflat ca nu mai e nevoie de el la club! Anuntul teribil al lui City

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 27 Octombrie 2020, 20:56

Tragedie la Manchester City!

Jeremy Wisten, jucator trecut pe la academia lui City, si-a luat viata dupa ce a cazut intr-o depresie puternica. Pustiul in varsta de 17 ani visa sa fie o stea a lui City, la a carei Academie se afla din 2016, cand a fost acceptat la echipa U13. Wisten era fundas central. Clubul a renuntat la el, iar asta i-a inmultit trairile negre. Wisten n-a putut trece peste decizia lui City.

"Familia Manchester City a fost socata la aflarea vestii ca fostul jucator din Academie, Jeremy Wisten, a murit. Trimitem condoleantele noastre profunde prietenilor sai si familiei. Gandurile noastre sunt alaturi de ei in aceste momente grele, a reactionat clubul pe Twitter.

Vedetele de la prima echipa Raheem Sterling si Aymeric Laporte au raspuns in feed-ul anuntului facut de City pe net. La fel a facut si fostul capitan Vincent Kompany, dar si mai multe cluburi, printre care si Borussia Dortmund.





