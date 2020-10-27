SOCANT: Jucatorul care visa sa fie star la City S-A SINUCIS dupa ce a aflat ca nu mai e nevoie de el la club! Anuntul teribil al lui City

Jeremy Wisten, jucator trecut pe la academia lui City, si-a luat viata dupa ce a cazut intr-o depresie puternica. Pustiul in varsta de 17 ani visa sa fie o stea a lui City, la a carei Academie se afla din 2016, cand a fost acceptat la echipa U13. Wisten era fundas central. Clubul a renuntat la el, iar asta i-a inmultit trairile negre. Wisten n-a putut trece peste decizia lui City.

"Familia Manchester City a fost socata la aflarea vestii ca fostul jucator din Academie, Jeremy Wisten, a murit. Trimitem condoleantele noastre profunde prietenilor sai si familiei. Gandurile noastre sunt alaturi de ei in aceste momente grele, a reactionat clubul pe Twitter.

Vedetele de la prima echipa Raheem Sterling si Aymeric Laporte au raspuns in feed-ul anuntului facut de City pe net. La fel a facut si fostul capitan Vincent Kompany, dar si mai multe cluburi, printre care si Borussia Dortmund.

RIP Jeremy Wisten. Jeremy took his own life after battling with depression and struggling to deal with being let go by his football club. We need to do more to identify vulnerable people & give them the support through their darkest times. Its so sad to hear ???? Rest in peace???????????? pic.twitter.com/pn9Us9ER7v