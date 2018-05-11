Ferguson XI vs. Wenger XI. Care dintre echipele managerilor legendari din Premier League arata mai bine?

Cei doi antrenori emblematici ai Premier League au antrenat fotbalisti de clasa mondiala.

Ferguson a antrenat-o pe Manchester United aproape 27 ani, a castigat 38 de trofee si a stat pe banca "diavolilor rosii" la 1.500 de partide, din care a castigat 895. Wenger a stat pe banca lui Arsenal aproape 22 de ani, timp in care "tunarii" au castigat 17 trofee si au jucat 1.234 meciuri, din care au castigat 706.

CEL MAI BUN "11" AL LUI FERGUSON LA MANCHESTER UNITED:

Peter SCHMEICHEL (1991-1999) - Gary NEVILLE (1992-2011), Rio FERDINAND (2002-2014), Nemanja VIDIC (2006-2014), Patrice EVRA (2006-2014) - David BECKHAM (1992-2003), Paul SCHOLES (1993-2011), Wayne ROONEY (2004-2017), Ryan GIGGS (1990-2014) - Eric CANTONA (1992-1997), Cristiano RONALDO (2003 - 2009)

Rezerve: Edwin van der Sar (2005-2011), Steve Bruce (1987-1996), Gary Pallister (1989-1998), Roy Keane (1993-2005), Michael Carrick (2006-2018), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (1996-2007), Andy Cole (1995-2001), Ruud Van Nistelrooy (2001-2006)

CEL MAI BUN "11" AL LUI WENGER LA ARSENAL:

David SEAMAN (1990-2003) - Lee DIXON (1988-2002), Tony ADAMS (1983-2002), Steve BOULD (1988-1999), Ashley COLE (1999-2006) - Cesc FABREGAS (2003-2011), Patrick VIEIRA (1996-2005), Tomas ROSICKY (2006-2016) - Dennis BERGKAMP (1995-2006), Thierry HENRY (1999-2007), Robin VAN PERSIE (2004-2012)

Rezerve: Jens Lehmann (2003-2008), Sol Campbell (2001-2006), Martin Keown (1984-1986, 1993-2004), Emmanuel Petit (1997-2000), Theo Walcott (2006-2018), Ray Parlour (1992-2004), Marc Overmars (1997-2000), Freddie Ljungberg (1998-2007), Robert Pires (2000-2006), Ian Wright (1991-1998)

ALEXANDER CHAPMAN "ALEX" FERGUSON

Data / locul nasterii: 31 decembrie 1941 (76 ani) / Glasgow (Scotia)

Supranume: "Sir Alex", "Fergie", "Mr. Premier League"

Echipe ca jucator (atacant): Queen's Park (1957-60), St. Johnstone (1960-64), Dunfermline Athletic (1964-67), Rangers (1967-69), Falkirk (1969-73), Ayr United (1973-74)

Echipe ca antrenor: East Stirlingshire (1974), St. Mirren (1974-78), Aberdeen (1978-86), Scotia (1985-86), Manchester United (1986-2013)

Palmares ca jucator: golgheter al Scottish League (1965-66)

Palmares ca antrenor: UEFA Champions League (1998-99, 2007-08), Cupa Cupelor (1982-83, 1990-91), Supercupa Europei (1983, 1991), Cupa Intercontinentala (1999), Campionatul Mondial al Cluburilor (2008), Premier League (1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13), FA Cup (1989-90, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04), League Cup (1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10), FA Charity/Community Shield (1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011), Scottish Premier Division (1979-80, 1983-84, 1984-85), Scottish Cup (1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86), Scottish League Cup (1985-86)

Trofee individuale: League Manager Association of the Decade - 1990s, LMA Manager of the Year (1998-99, 2007-08, 2010-11, 2012-13), LMA Special Merit Award (2009, 2011), Premier League Manager of the Season (1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13), Premier League Manager of the Month (27), UEFA Manager of the Year (1998-99), UEFA Team of the Year (2007, 2008), Onze d'Or Coach of the Year (1999, 2007, 2008), European Coach of the Year - Alf Ramsey Award (2008), IFFHS World's Best Club Coach (1999, 2008), IFFHS World's Best Coach of the 21st Century (2012), World Soccer Magazine World Manager of the Year (1993, 1999, 2007, 2008), World Soccer Magazine Greatest Manager of All Time (2013), Laureus World Sports Award for Team of the Year (2000), English Football Hall of Fame - Manager (2002), Scottish Football Hall of Fame (2004), European Hall of Fame - Manager (2008), FIFA Presidential Award (2011), Officer of the Order of the British Empire - OBE (1985), Commander of the Order of the British Empire - CBE (1995)