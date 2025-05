Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea cap off their run at the Mutua Madrid Open with the title!



They stun Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 6-7, 6-2, [12-10], saving championship point with Anna lifting the biggest title of her career.



A new career-high ranking in doubles! pic.twitter.com/DCQo7QwM9H