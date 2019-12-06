RETRAGERE-SOC in tenisul feminin | Cine este fostul numar 1 WTA care isi va incheia cariera de 14 ani la finalul Australian Open 2020 

Australian Open 2020 (20 ianuarie - 2 februarie) va fi ultimul turneu din cariera Carolinei Wozniacki.
Caroline Wozniacki a luat decizia de a se retrage din tenisul profesionist la sfarsitul editiei 2020 a Openului Australian.
Dupa 14 ani si jumatate petrecuti in circuitul WTA, Wozniacki se va axa pe alte planuri personale, motivand intr-o declaratie online ca artrita reumatoida nu constituie unicul motiv din spatele acestei alegeri.
Caroline Wozniacki: "Am castigat tot ce visam sa castig."
"Am jucat tenis profesionist inca de la varsta de 15 ani. In aceasta perioada am trait un prim capitol minunat al vietii mele. Cu 30 de titluri WTA, o clasare pe locul 1 timp de 71 de saptamani, un Turneu al Campioanelor, 3 participari la Olimpiada, inclusiv ca portdrapel al Danemarcei, cu victoria de la Australian Open din 2018, am reusit tot ce visam vreodata sa reusesc pe un teren de tenis.
Mi-am spus intotdeauna ca, la vremea potrivita, voi vrea sa fac mai mult decat tenis. In ultimele luni, am realizat ca sunt multe lucuri pe care as vrea sa le fac in afara tenisului. Sa ma casatoresc cu David a fost unul dintre acele obiective, la fel ca intemeierea unei familii, calatoriile si demersurile noastre de a informa lumea despre artrita reumatoida (vom avea un proiect in sensul acesta), toate acestea constituie pasiuni pe care vreau sa le duc mai departe.
Acestea fiind spuse, va anunt azi ca ma voi retrage din tenisul profesionist la finalul Openului Australian. Decizia nu are nimic de-a face cu starea mea de sanatate si nu reprezinta un salut de "la revedere". Abia astept sa impartasesc cu voi calatoria incantatoare care ma asteapta!" a scris Caroline Wozniacki pe Instagram.
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
Caroline Wozniacki a castigat Turneul Campioanelor in 2017 si Australian Open in 2018, in ultima competitie mentionata invingand-o in finala pe Simona Halep.
Joshua vs Ruiz: sambata, 00:45, PRO TV! Supergala BATALIA CONTINENTELOR incepe la 20:00 la PRO X!