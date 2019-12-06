Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Sporturi
  3. Tenis
RETRAGERE-SOC in tenisul feminin | Cine este fostul numar 1 WTA care isi va incheia cariera de 14 ani la finalul Australian Open 2020&nbsp;

RETRAGERE-SOC in tenisul feminin | Cine este fostul numar 1 WTA care isi va incheia cariera de 14 ani la finalul Australian Open 2020 

Autor: Sport.ro
Vineri 06 Decembrie 2019, 21:53
Din articol

Australian Open 2020 (20 ianuarie - 2 februarie) va fi ultimul turneu din cariera Carolinei Wozniacki. 

Caroline Wozniacki a luat decizia de a se retrage din tenisul profesionist la sfarsitul editiei 2020 a Openului Australian. 

Dupa 14 ani si jumatate petrecuti in circuitul WTA, Wozniacki se va axa pe alte planuri personale, motivand intr-o declaratie online ca artrita reumatoida nu constituie unicul motiv din spatele acestei alegeri. 

Caroline Wozniacki: "Am castigat tot ce visam sa castig."


"Am jucat tenis profesionist inca de la varsta de 15 ani. In aceasta perioada am trait un prim capitol minunat al vietii mele. Cu 30 de titluri WTA, o clasare pe locul 1 timp de 71 de saptamani, un Turneu al Campioanelor, 3 participari la Olimpiada, inclusiv ca portdrapel al Danemarcei, cu victoria de la Australian Open din 2018, am reusit tot ce visam vreodata sa reusesc pe un teren de tenis. 

Mi-am spus intotdeauna ca, la vremea potrivita, voi vrea sa fac mai mult decat tenis. In ultimele luni, am realizat ca sunt multe lucuri pe care as vrea sa le fac in afara tenisului. Sa ma casatoresc cu David a fost unul dintre acele obiective, la fel ca intemeierea unei familii, calatoriile si demersurile noastre de a informa lumea despre artrita reumatoida (vom avea un proiect in sensul acesta), toate acestea constituie pasiuni pe care vreau sa le duc mai departe. 

Acestea fiind spuse, va anunt azi ca ma voi retrage din tenisul profesionist la finalul Openului Australian. Decizia nu are nimic de-a face cu starea mea de sanatate si nu reprezinta un salut de "la revedere". Abia astept sa impartasesc cu voi calatoria incantatoare care ma asteapta!" a scris Caroline Wozniacki pe Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on

Caroline Wozniacki a castigat Turneul Campioanelor in 2017 si Australian Open in 2018, in ultima competitie mentionata invingand-o in finala pe Simona Halep. 

Citeste si:TenisCaroline WozniackiRetragere Wozniacki

Joshua vs Ruiz: sambata, 00:45, PRO TV! Supergala BATALIA CONTINENTELOR incepe la 20:00 la PRO X!



VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Cu Florin Busuioc, despre vreme și vremuri

10:58
"Allegretto", colind special la aniversarea a 45 de ani

09:28
Actorii din VLAD, urmăriri și împușcături în Istanbul

13:30
EXCLUSIV: Imagini de la repetiții înainte de prima semifinală de la Vocea României! Nu uitați că în această seară, de la 20:30, se va difuza primul LIVE al sezonului!

02:10
Prima semifinală Vocea României, vineri, 6 decembrie 2019

00:30
Prima semifinală Vocea României, vineri, 6 decembrie 2019

00:30
Fratele lui Smiley, cel mai bun manager al anului

03:56
Preotul care face fapte bune tot anul

04:35
Trupa VUNK a lansat piesa 5,3, în colaborare cu Zoe Grigoraș, fostă concurentă "Vocea României" și "Cântă acum cu mine"

05:29
Cu ce boli de ochi ne confruntam in sezonul rece? Ce ne spune DR. Monica Pop

09:17
Cu Florin Busuioc, despre vreme și vremuri
"Allegretto", colind special la aniversarea a 45 de ani
Actorii din VLAD, urmăriri și împușcături în Istanbul
EXCLUSIV: Imagini de la repetiții înainte de prima semifinală de la Vocea României! Nu uitați că în această seară, de la 20:30, se va difuza primul LIVE al sezonului!
Prima semifinală Vocea României, vineri, 6 decembrie 2019
Prima semifinală Vocea României, vineri, 6 decembrie 2019
Fratele lui Smiley, cel mai bun manager al anului
Preotul care face fapte bune tot anul
Trupa VUNK a lansat piesa 5,3, în colaborare cu Zoe Grigoraș, fostă concurentă "Vocea României" și "Cântă acum cu mine"
Cu ce boli de ochi ne confruntam in sezonul rece? Ce ne spune DR. Monica Pop
România, pe locul 3 în Europa la consumul nejustificat de antibiotice. Avertismentul specialiștilor
Stirileprotv.ro
Descoperirea uluitoare făcută de arheologi. Ce au găsit pe străzile unui oraș din China
Romania, pe locul 3 in Europa la consumul nejustificat de antibiotice. Avertismentul specialistilor
Impact violent în Olt: trei oameni au ajuns la spital după un șofer a intrat pe contrasens
Incont.ro
Energia produsă din surse regenerabile, precum vântul şi soarele, a atins un nivel record în Germania în primele nouă luni ale anului, când a acoperit 42,9% din totalul energiei produse.
Premieră în cea mai mare economie a UE. A produs mai multă energie regenerabilă decât din cărbune, în acest an
Cât plătesc românii ca să fie alături de cei dragi de Sărbători: 2.138 de euro, cel mai scump bilet de avion cumpărat și 25 de ore, cea mai lungă călătorie spre casă
Business-ul cu care H&M vrea să dea lovitura. Testează închirierea de hainepe bază de abonament
Foodstory.ro
(P) Cum te pot ajuta suplimentele alimentare?
(P) Cum te pot ajuta suplimentele alimentare?
(P) SuperMercato te răsfață cu gustul și aromele bucătăriei italiene 100% autentice
DeBarbati.ro
Dacă să cumperi cadouri pentru doamne și domnișoare ți se pare complicat, atunci un cadou potrivit pentru un prieten sau șef este și mai dificil de ales.
Cum să faci cadouri potrivite altor bărbați
(P) Dacă vrei să miroși și să te simți fresh asemenea unui italian veritabil, SuperMercato este soluția pentru tine!
(P) Care sunt secretele unui cocktail party de nota 10?
Yoda.ro
Sistemele standard de plată au funcționat o perioadă îndelungată în domenii ce presupuneau tranzacțiile realizate cu numerar sau prin plata cu cardul. În 2019 însă, nevoile consumatorilor sunt considerabil diferite de cele din trecut. Simpla deținere a sertarelor de bani pentru casa de marcat nu mai este suficientă.
(P) Ce înseamnă un sistem modern de plată în 2019?
Mii de bdquo;ouă de gheață , descoperite pe o plajă. Care este explicația
Detalii despre Samsung Galaxy S11. Fotografia care dezvăluie informații importante
Procinema.ro
(P) Rucsacuri și genți pentru un an școlar în stil - procinema.ro
(P) Un film bun merge cu ceva dulce, de la magazinul italian SuperMercato
(P) Merită să îți faci abonament la o platformă online de streaming? 
Protv.ro
CONCURS Dăruiește lumea. Participă și câștigă invitații la concertul lui Smiley
O secvență din filmul de comedie 5GANG: Un Altfel De Crăciun proiectată în premieră la petrecerea Global Records
Vocea României 2019 - Echipa Smiley: Elena Ilie, Renee Santana și Andi Țolea
Perfecte.ro
Horoscopul zilnic 8 decembrie 2019. Balanțele pierd o sumă importantă de bani, ce se întâmplă cu Gemenii
Horoscopul zilnic 7 decembrie 2019. Taurii au parte de o criză în cuplu, ce se întâmplă cu Fecioarele
Cum arată azi iubita lui Superman. Teri Hatcher a împlinit 55 de ani
©2019 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT