Pantilimon, in echipa lui Guardiola alaturi de Kompany, David Silva, Aguero si Balotelli! Companie selecta pentru portarul roman intr-un meci special

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 05 Septembrie 2019, 09:46

Costel Pantilimon a fost la Manchester City in perioada 2012-2014.  

Vincent Kompany va avea parte de un meci de retragere impresionant. Legendele lui Manchester City se vor "lupta" cu legendele din Premier League. 

Vincent Kompany a jucat cu succes timp de 11 ani la City si se va bucura in meciul de retragere de compania unora dintre cei mai valorosi coechipieri pe care i-a avut la echipa din Manchester. 

Pep Guardiola va fi antrenorul echipei legendelor lui City, iar din lot va face parte si Costel Pantilimon, ales in randul portarilor alaturi de Joe Hart. 

 

Legendele lui Manchester City:

Portari: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon

Fundasi: Vincent Kompany, Aleksandr Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy

Mijlocasi: Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner

Atacanti: Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, Benjani

 

Legendele Premier League:

Portari: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given

Fundasi: Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O'Shea, Wes Brown

Mijlocasi: Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas

Atacanti: Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie



