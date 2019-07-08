Blestemul City il scoate IAR din poarta pe Pantilimon! Anunt de ultima ora in Anglia: ce se intampla cu portarul lui Forest

Romanul va avea concuenta serioasa in poarta. Forest va anunta in scurt timp transferul lui Muric de la Manchester City. Dupa ce a stat ani la rand pe banca la City, Pantilimon va fi cel mai probabil scos din primul 11, indirect, tot de gigantul de pe Etihad.

Muric, dorit de mai multe cluburi din Premier League, dar si in restul Europei, e privit drept o super lovitura pentru Forest. Portarul din Kosovo va fi prima optiune a noului manager Sabri Lamouchi sezonul viitor.

Pantilimon, 32 de ani, a fost titular la Forest in ultimul an si jumatate.



#nffc will complete the signing of @ManCity goalkeeper Aro Muric in the next few days. Loan for the season. Big signing for Forest, with a number of clubs in UK and abroad also interested