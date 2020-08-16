Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Fotbal extern
  3. Stranieri
Ianis Hagi, criticat din nou de suporteri dupa 0-0 cu Livingston! Ce a facut in cele 58 de minute petrecute pe teren

Ianis Hagi, criticat din nou de suporteri dupa 0-0 cu Livingston! Ce a facut in cele 58 de minute petrecute pe teren

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 16 August 2020, 20:30

Dupa 3 victorii consecutive in startul sezonului, Rangers s-a impiedicat azi de Livingston.

S-a terminat 0-0, dupa un meci pe care baietii lui Gerrard ar trebui sa-l uite cat mai repede. Ianis Hagi a fost titular la 'protestanti', dar a iesit din teren in minutul 58. Folosit din nou in banda dreapta, Ianis nu s-a remarcat. Fanii ii cer lui Gerrard sa-l mute in centru pentru a obtine ce e mai bun de la mijlocasul roman.

Hagi Jr. a incercat sa aduca pericol la poarta adversa, dar s-a lovit ca de zid de aparatorii adversi. Ianis a parut sa nu mai aiba nici cele mai bune relatii de joc cu colegii. Hagi a fost cel mai bun om al lui Rangers in startul pregatirilor, cand scotienii le-au batut in Franta pe Lyon si Nice. Nu a mai reusit insa sa-si ridice jocul la acelasi nivel in partidele oficiale.

Ce au scris fanii lui Rangers pe twitter despre Ianis dupa 0-0 cu Livingston:

 





VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 12, Episodul 21

47:22
Detectivii de la Masked Singer și ce cred ei că îi recomandă pentru acest show

02:13
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde - Roxen: „Nu m-aș întoarce la iubitul meu”

26:00
Falsez pentru tine - ediția 5. Antonia, invitat special

01:05:08
Ce destinații de vacanță și-au ales vedetele PRO TV vara aceasta și ce recomandări au pentru cei care nu s-au decis încă unde să meargă

04:32
Cum a fost pentru Cabral să se întoarcă pe platourile de filmare după o pauză de mai bine de trei luni

01:54
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Crumble cu fructe de pădure

12:06
Outside workout - episodul 12: Exerciții de tip cardio full body pe care le poți practica în curte, parc sau stadion

04:53
Cine e rusoaica-fenomen Anastasiya Kvitko, supranumită "Kim Kardashian a Rusiei"

00:58
Las Fierbinți - Sezonul 12, Episodul 21
Detectivii de la Masked Singer și ce cred ei că îi recomandă pentru acest show
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde - Roxen: „Nu m-aș întoarce la iubitul meu”
Falsez pentru tine - ediția 5. Antonia, invitat special
Ce destinații de vacanță și-au ales vedetele PRO TV vara aceasta și ce recomandări au pentru cei care nu s-au decis încă unde să meargă
Cum a fost pentru Cabral să se întoarcă pe platourile de filmare după o pauză de mai bine de trei luni
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Crumble cu fructe de pădure
Outside workout - episodul 12: Exerciții de tip cardio full body pe care le poți practica în curte, parc sau stadion
Cine e rusoaica-fenomen Anastasiya Kvitko, supranumită "Kim Kardashian a Rusiei"
Protest în Belarus, cel mai mare din istoria țării. Zeci de mii de oameni au mărșăluit pe străzi
Stirileprotv.ro
Cine este câștigătorul marelui premiu la Loto 6/49 de duminică
Gestul inedit al Simonei Halep. Ce a făcut după ce a câștigat turneul de la Praga
Doi miri au rămas îngroziți când au văzut tortul la nuntă: „Arăta ca o bucată de carne de vacă mutilată”. FOTO
Incont.ro
Danemarca va construi nouă insule artificiale în zona de sud a capitalei Copenhaga, în ideea de extinde zona industrială şi a atrage investiţii în regiune, a anunţat guvernul danez, scrie AFP.
Țara din UE care își mărește teritoriul. Construiește 9 insule, pe care vrea să le transforme într-un “Silicon Valley” european
Cîţu: România trebuie să respecte o datorie de publică de 60% pentru a intra în zona euro. Suntem departe de această cifră
Tesla vrea să îşi producă propriile baterii pentru uzina din apropiere de Berlin
Foodstory.ro
Chiar e interzis să bei apă în timpul mesei? Dacă e mit sau realitate, îți spune un nutriționist
Ce greșeli să NU faci niciodată când pregătești mici sau carne la grătar
Crezi că poate mânca orice? Îți spunem ce mâncăruri sunt de-a dreptul toxice pentru câinele tău
DeBarbati.ro
Un brand asociat la început exclusiv cu frumusețea feminină, Birkin de la Hermes este azi foarte căutat de bărbați.
Acești bărbați sunt înnebuniți după gențile Hermes Birkin și o să înțelegi îndată de ce
Ce greșeli să eviți atunci când cumperi o mașină
Vedeta care s-a făcut remarcată la plajă. A purtat un costum de baie sexy, iar toți au admirat-o
Yoda.ro
Analiza unor mostre de ADN descoperite în Siberia a demonstrat faptul că, cel mai probabil, nu activitățile de vânătoare au fost de vină pentru dispariția rinocerilor lânoși.
Adevăratul motiv care a dus la extincția rinocerilor lânoși
Când moare un om cu adevărat? Proiectul care arată ce se întâmplă după ce inima încetează să mai bată
Instagram a păstrat timp de peste un an pe serverele sale fotografiile și mesajele șterse de utilizatori
Procinema.ro
(P) Transformă-ți curtea într-un loc de plajă, în doar 5 pași
(P) De ce psihologii recomandă plictiseală pentru copiii în vacanță?
(P) Ce este mai important: calitatea sau prețul unui ceas de fitness?
Protv.ro
Ce calitate te recomandă în rolul de detectiv? . Ce au răspuns cele patru vedete de la Masked Singer România
Dansul văzut de milioane de oameni într-un timp record. Gianluca Vacchi, mișcări explozive alături de o braziliancă
Daphne Joy e cunoscută pentru aparițiile în costum de baie, dar arată la fel de spectaculos într-o rochie de latex FOTO
Perfecte.ro
Horoscop zilnic 16 august 2020. Racii au parte de o surpriză, vezi ce se întâmplă cu Capricornii
Horoscop zilnic 15 august. Leii au parte de surprize în carieră, vezi ce se întâmplă cu Peștii
Cum alegem cel mai bun aparat dentar și ce probleme de sănătate putem evita purtând unul
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT