EL e omul care ii poate STRIVI pe Khabib sau McGregor! HULK din Polonia intra in MMA! Cat de puternic este

My god this was a different kind of challenge, working out in the heat and climate today was insane !!!! @rdx_sports straps were needed to stop the bar slipping, water was drank by the gallon to replace lost fluids, along with electrolytes, carbs, proteins, glutamine, creatine, aminos all packed into my post workout shake @ignite.nutrition ‘LOAD-UP’ loving this style of HIIT training, I hit all 5 compounds 5x5 with interval sprints, bag work and rower to finish it all off, WOW what a blast #rdx #ignite #martynford

