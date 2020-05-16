S-au dus si au APLAUDAT "Zidul Galben"! Erling Haaland a explicat gestul facut de jucatorii lui Dortmund la finalul meciului

Sport.ro - Noul sport national
S-au dus si au APLAUDAT &quot;Zidul Galben&quot;! Erling Haaland a explicat gestul facut de jucatorii lui Dortmund la finalul meciului

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 16 Mai 2020, 19:55

Dortmund a facut spectacol in primul meci dupa doua luni, derby-ul cu Schalke, incheiat 4-0. 

Erling Haaland a deschis scorul pentru echipa sa, dupa doua luni de pauza, iar Hazard si Guerreiro au continuat recitalul Borussiei. 

La finalul meciului, jucatorii au mers catre faimosul "Zid Galben", acolo unde era plin de fanii care sustineau echipa pentru a sarbatori alaturi de ei, chiar daca acestia nu pot fi prezenti la meci. 

Dupa meci, Haaland a explicat gestul sau, motivand ca a vrut sa le transmita un mesaj fanilor, care sunt totul pentru echipa. 





