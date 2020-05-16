S-au dus si au APLAUDAT "Zidul Galben"! Erling Haaland a explicat gestul facut de jucatorii lui Dortmund la finalul meciului

Erling Haaland a deschis scorul pentru echipa sa, dupa doua luni de pauza, iar Hazard si Guerreiro au continuat recitalul Borussiei.

La finalul meciului, jucatorii au mers catre faimosul "Zid Galben", acolo unde era plin de fanii care sustineau echipa pentru a sarbatori alaturi de ei, chiar daca acestia nu pot fi prezenti la meci.

This is beautiful ????

Dortmund players celebrate their 4-0 win over Schalke in front of the famous Yellow Wall. The fans of course aren't there but that didn't stop the players from keeping with their tradition. #beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/8B8RpGPJfO