VIDEO Șase goluri în Sheriff Tiraspol - Zimbru Chișinău, ”El Clasico” din Republica Moldova! Asprilla a făcut show

Șase goluri în Sheriff Tiraspol - Zimbru Chișinău, ”El Clasico” din Republica Moldova! Asprilla a făcut show Fotbal extern
SPORT.RO
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Derby în fotbalul de peste Prut.

TAGS:
Sheriff TiraspolZimbru ChisinauJayder AsprillaSheriff - ZimbruMoldova
Din articol

”Sheriff a învins Zimbru în El Clasico din fotbalul moldovenesc”, titrează MoldFootball după 4-2 pentru tiraspoleni ieri, în etapa cu numărul 3 din Faza I a campionatului de peste Prut.

Atacantul columbian Jayder Asprilla (23 de ani) a fost omul meciului, cu o dublă pentru Sheriff.

Câștigătoarea venea după 0-0 acasă cu Aluminij în primul tur preliminar din Europa League, în timp ce învinșii urmează să debuteze în actuala ediție a cupelor europene în turul 2 preliminar din Conference League, cu FC Noah.

Sheriff Tiraspol - Zimbru Chișinău 4-2

Au marcat: Jayder ASPRILLA MORENO (14, 78), Vitor Hugo MORAIS DE OLIVEIRA (32), Samba KONE (66) / Matteo AMARAL AMOROSO DOS SANTOS (35), Nikolai ZOLOTOV (90+2)

12 iulie. Tiraspol. Arena Mare a CS Sheriff. Spectatori: 2 611

Arbitru: Igor BOȘCA. Asistenți: Vladislav LIFCIU și Vadim ROȘCA. Al 4-lea oficial: Roman JITARI

Cartonașe galbene: Rai LOPES DE OLIVEIRA (27), Miguel Angelo DE SOUSA LEAO MOTA (58), Jayder ASPRILLA MORENO (87) 

Sheriff Tiraspol: 28.Nicolai CEBOTARI, 6.Rai LOPES DE OLIVEIRA, 11.Vitor Hugo MORAIS DE OLIVEIRA (7.Vladimir FRATEA, 46), 15.Baye Assane CISS, 19.Jayder ASPRILLA MORENO, 24.Danila FOROV (37.Jair Ameth MODELO HERRERA, 82), 35.Bourama FOMBA, 42.Konan Jaures-Ulrich LOUKOU (22.Miguel Angelo DE SOUSA LEAO MOTA, 56), 55.Victor CIUMAȘU (70.Egor IVANOV, 82), 76.Arli PERGJONI (26.Dhoraso Moreo KLAS, 56),  99.Samba KONE

Rezerve: 1.Emil TÎMBUR, 4.Natus Jamel SWEN, 10.Jose Hugo GONCALVES FLORES, 17.Vsevolod NIHAEV, 27.Veaceslav COZMA, 29.Soumaila MAGASSOUBA

Antrenor: Victor MIHAILOV

Zimbru Chișinău: 88.Ivan DOKIC, 4.Cristian GONȚA (44.Sergiu UNGUREANU, 80), 7.Caio DANTAS BATISTA DE MARIA, 8.Matteo AMARAL AMOROSO DOS SANTOS (20.Vlad RĂILEANU, 74), 11.Jonathas ABIMAEL DA SILVA CONCEICAO, 17.Tudor BUTUCEL (73.Ștefan BÎTCA, 46), 18.Alex GUTIUM, 23.Marcello GESTEIRA DE SOUZA, 24.Dylan CEIJAS THIAGO (10.Eugeniu COCIUC, 74), 35.Nikolai ZOLOTOV, 77.Serafim COJOCARI (14.Rayvien Egbert ROSARIO, 74)

Rezerve: 12.Artem ODYNTSOV, 92.Cristian SÎRGHI, 3.Kevin Jhamal BERKELEY WHEATLEY, 22.Ahmed BONNAH, 98.Victor STÎNĂ, 99.Alexandru BEȚIVU

Antrenor: Oleksandr POKLONSKYI

Info: FMF

Foto și video: FC Sheriff

Clasamentul din Super Liga Moldovei

Clasamente oferite de Sofascore
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