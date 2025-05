Yesterday 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt played their 21st❗️ European match this season.



🇷🇴 FCSB and 🇸🇮 Celje are left at 20.



Number of 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt's matches per round:



2⃣ UCL-Q2

2⃣ UCL-Q3

2⃣ UCL-PO

8⃣ EL-LS

2⃣ EL-KO PO

2⃣ EL-R16

2⃣ EL-QF

2⃣ EL-SF



It all started on 23 July 2024 vs 🇱🇻 RFS in… pic.twitter.com/NdFgsV1hwS