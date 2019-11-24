Imagini socante! Fanii au intrat pe teren sa-si ia la bataie propriii jucatori dupa ce au ajuns pe ultimul loc! VIDEO

Scandal in Liga a 2-a din Rusia.
Fanii echipei Fakel Voronezh au intrat pe teren si si-au luat la bataie proprii jucatori dupa ce formatia lor favorita a ajuns pe ultimul loc.
Voronezh a pierdut meciul de pe teren propriu in fata celor de la NUzhny Novgorod, scor 0-2 si sunt pe ultimul loc in Liga a 2-a din Rusia. Fanii nu au suportat umilinta si au intrat pe teren.
Fans of FNL club Fakel Voronezh stormed the pitch to attack their own players yesterday during a loss to Nizhny Novgorod.
Rooted to the bottom of the league, fans have grown tired of just 1 win in the last 14 games. But there’s never a need for this. ???? pic.twitter.com/TqITb6VWW0— Russian Football News (@RusFootballNews) November 24, 2019