Imagini socante! Fanii au intrat pe teren sa-si ia la bataie propriii jucatori dupa ce au ajuns pe ultimul loc! VIDEO

Imagini socante! Fanii au intrat pe teren sa-si ia la bataie propriii jucatori dupa ce au ajuns pe ultimul loc! VIDEO

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 24 Noiembrie 2019, 12:09

Scandal in Liga a 2-a din Rusia.

Fanii echipei Fakel Voronezh au intrat pe teren si si-au luat la bataie proprii jucatori dupa ce formatia lor favorita a ajuns pe ultimul loc.

Voronezh a pierdut meciul de pe teren propriu in fata celor de la NUzhny Novgorod, scor 0-2 si sunt pe ultimul loc in Liga a 2-a din Rusia. Fanii nu au suportat umilinta si au intrat pe teren. 



