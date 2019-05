Fotbalistul care a recunoscut ca este homosexual! "Am fost speriat ca aceasta dezvaluire ma va afecta" Mesajul sportivului!

It’s taken me years to get comfortable saying this - I’m gay. I was scared it would affect my friendships, my teammates, and my family. But the support of the people around me has been so great and helped me get to the final step; being completely open. Being open is the best way for me to feel most comfortable and be myself. So… carry on! ???? #owlyagoing

