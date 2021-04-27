Tragedie in lumea sportului! Un boxer de doar 19 ani a murit dupa un KO la Campionatul Mondial! Cum s-a intamplat

Un boxer de 19 ani a decedat, dupa ce a participat la Campionatul Mondial de tineret din Kielce. Rashed Al-Swaisat a cazut in ring si a fost supus la o interventie chirurgicala de urgenta pe creier, dar nu a supravietuit.

Al-Swaisat a rezistat trei runde in lupta cu estonianul Anton Winogradow, dupa ce le castigase pe primele doua, fara drept de apel. Pe 16 aprilie, in cadrul categoriei 81 kilograme, iordanianul s-a prabusit dupa actul al treilea.



"Cu profunda tristete am aflat despre trecerea in nefiinta a lui Rashed Al-Swaisat din Iordania, care fusese internat in spital pe 16 aprilie, in urma luptei sale din AIBA YWCHs. Gandurile noastre sunt alaturi de familia, prietenii si colegii sai, carora le prezentam sincere condoleante”, a publicat Asociatia Internationala de Box pe retele de socializare.

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/UGKVupJT4e