  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Sporturi
  3. Box

Tragedie in lumea sportului! Un boxer de doar 19 ani a murit dupa un KO la Campionatul Mondial! Cum s-a intamplat

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 27 Aprilie 2021, 23:47
Tragedie in lumea sportului! Un boxer de doar 19 ani a murit dupa un KO la Campionatul Mondial! Cum s-a intamplat

Un tanar boxer a decedat dupa ce castigase primele doua runde din Campionatul Mondial de tineret din Polonia.

Un boxer de 19 ani a decedat, dupa ce a participat la Campionatul Mondial de tineret din Kielce. Rashed Al-Swaisat a cazut in ring si a fost supus la o interventie chirurgicala de urgenta pe creier, dar nu a supravietuit.

Al-Swaisat a rezistat trei runde in lupta cu estonianul Anton Winogradow, dupa ce le castigase pe primele doua, fara drept de apel. Pe 16 aprilie, in cadrul categoriei 81 kilograme, iordanianul s-a prabusit dupa actul al treilea.

"Cu profunda tristete am aflat despre trecerea in nefiinta a lui Rashed Al-Swaisat din Iordania, care fusese internat in spital pe 16 aprilie, in urma luptei sale din AIBA YWCHs. Gandurile noastre sunt alaturi de familia, prietenii si colegii sai, carora le prezentam sincere condoleante”, a publicat Asociatia Internationala de Box pe retele de socializare.

Prin activarea si utilizarea Platformei de comentarii sunteti de acord ca datele dumneavoastra cu caracter personal sa fie prelucrate de PRO TV S.R.L. si Companiile Facebook conform Politicii de confidentialitate PRO TV, respectiv a Politicii de utilizare a datelor Facebook.

Apasarea butonului de mai jos reprezinta acordul dumneavoastra privind TERMENII SI CONDITIILE PLATFORMEI DE COMENTARII.



Top 5 | cele mai citite stiri
bigpicture-firstnews
1
Mutarea care il aduce pe Dennis Man tot mai aproape de un transfer important in Serie A! Suma pe care ar putea sa o incaseze Parma 
bigpicture-firstnews
2
Doi jucatori de la FCSB, la pamant din cauza deciziilor lui Gigi Becali! Cine sunt 'victimele' patronului din acest sezon
bigpicture-firstnews
3
Ianis, fata in fata cu Messi, Benzema si Suarez! Ce super club din Spania insista pentru transferul lui Hagi
bigpicture-firstnews
4
Anunt bomba: PSG i-a facut deja oferta lui Messi! Propunerea pe care seicii miliardari i-au facut-o starului Barcelonei
bigpicture-firstnews
5
Anuntul pe care Becali nu voia sa il auda! Delegarea CCA pentru derby-ul Craiova - FCSB! Cine va arbitra meciul

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Dinozaur surprins pe camera de supraveghere!

19:29
Sezonul 18, Episodul 23

45:30
Supă cremă de praz și supă cremă de cartofi dulci

19:13
UiPath, prima companie românească la bursa din New York. Ce trebuie să faci pentru un astfel de succes?

40:59
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde cu Vlad Voiculescu: "Ministerul Sănătății e în colaps"

54:51
Miliția Modei by Costi Diță: ”Doamna Kim instigă la... studiu”

04:16
Cele mai populare hashtag-uri de pe TikTok

09:45
Tips & tricks despre igiena bebelusului

24:34
20 Aprilie 2021

42:40
Dinozaur surprins pe camera de supraveghere!
Sezonul 18, Episodul 23
Supă cremă de praz și supă cremă de cartofi dulci
UiPath, prima companie românească la bursa din New York. Ce trebuie să faci pentru un astfel de succes?
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde cu Vlad Voiculescu: "Ministerul Sănătății e în colaps"
Miliția Modei by Costi Diță: ”Doamna Kim instigă la... studiu”
Cele mai populare hashtag-uri de pe TikTok
Tips & tricks despre igiena bebelusului
20 Aprilie 2021
Ultimele stiri pe telefonul tau mobil
  • StirileProTV.ro
Modifică setările cookies