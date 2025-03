OUT! Trei jucători importanți vor să plece de la Liverpool

🚨 Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have all decided to leave Liverpool this summer.



They are all devastated about the Champions League exit.



(Source: Fichajes)



🤔 𝗗𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗧𝗘: Out of 10, how much do you believe this rumour? pic.twitter.com/pa1VY4rG0l