Te ajuta sa ramai in FORMA pe timp de pandemie! Are MILIOANE de urmaritori pe Instagram si Youtube si posteaza cele mai TARI exercitii

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 07 Aprilie 2020, 19:28

Pamela Rief isi ajuta fanii sa ramana intr-o forma corespunzatoare pe timpul izolarii.

Pamela Rief (23 de ani) este celebra pe Instagram si Youtube pentru tutorialele de exercitii fizice pe care le posteaza.

Tanara are peste 5 milioane de urmaritori pe Instagram si 2.3 milioane de abonati pe Youtube.

Pe timpul pandemiei de coronavirus, cea mai buna reteta pentru mentinerea organismului cat mai sanatos sunt exercitiile fizice facute in casa.

Pamela Rief posteaza diverse tutoriale si isi incurajeaza fanii sa nu renunte la miscare.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10min Upper Body - Arms, Upper & Lower Back, Shoulders and Chest ????????no equipment, now up on YouTube! ???? Swipe to see some of the exercises ???? This workout is so much fun (because half of the time you feel like a bird starting to fly haha) ???? But in combination, those exercises burn like hell in my arms, shoulders, back & chest. Also: 10000% suitable for men. No squat involved ????????. . I never published an upper body workout like this before, because I felt it’s super hard to train those muscle groups without any additional weights. But after testing and trying a lot with different movements: I think we got a killer workout over here, for men & women ???????????? Let me know how you like it!. . ➡️ New Workout Plans for next week will be up in my story later tonight!. . ???? Higher by Cyme & Ann-Christin / Anzeige. . #homeworkout #upperbody #noequipment #pamelareif #workout

O postare distribuită de Pamela Reif (@pamela_rf) pe





